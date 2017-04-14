Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 marvellous modern kitchens that feature wood

Justwords Justwords
Down Barton, Devon, Trewin Design Architects Trewin Design Architects Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Among all natural materials, wood is one of the most versatile, durable, warm and beautiful. And it’s not just meant for rustic decor. Modern spaces can easily and creatively imbibe wood to make a unique statement and connect with nature. So check out these 15 gorgeous and practical kitchens where wood is the star!

1. Wood everywhere

南鹿島のいえ, shu建築設計事務所 shu建築設計事務所 Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
shu建築設計事務所

shu建築設計事務所
shu建築設計事務所
shu建築設計事務所

Wood lines every nook and cranny of this smart U-shaped kitchen for an elegant and cosy feel. Bright lights accentuate the beauty of the material further.

2. Cozy and stylish

VILLA LAGO DI GARDA, Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli KitchenBench tops
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli

Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli

Different hues, finishes and textures of wood can be combined tastefully to create a kitchen that is both classic and contemporary. Take a cue from this lovely and snug creation by the architects at Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli.

3. Wood and steel meet

RESIDENCIA SINALOA, OLLIN ARQUITECTURA OLLIN ARQUITECTURA Modern kitchen
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA

OLLIN ARQUITECTURA
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA

When wood and steel come together, they can make for a very industrial chic kitchen. If wooden claddings abound in your kitchen, pick shiny stainless steel appliances for a very modern look.

4. Durable and comfy

COCINAS EN NOGAL, Kuche Haus Kuche Haus Modern kitchen
Kuche Haus

Kuche Haus
Kuche Haus
Kuche Haus

Wood is just not versatile, but long-lasting and comfortable to use as well. Make sure it is treated properly and maintained.

5. Bright and airy

homify Kitchen Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Light-hued wood when paired with white can make your kitchen look very bright, big and airy as well.

6. In an open plan layout

Casa Palmeral, FR ARQUITECTURA S.A.S. FR ARQUITECTURA S.A.S. Modern kitchen Wood
FR ARQUITECTURA S.A.S.

FR ARQUITECTURA S.A.S.
FR ARQUITECTURA S.A.S.
FR ARQUITECTURA S.A.S.

If you have an open kitchen, wood can be used not only in the kitchen but also in other places to ensure a consistent look.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Rustic yet chic

Down Barton, Devon, Trewin Design Architects Trewin Design Architects Modern kitchen
Trewin Design Architects

Down Barton, Devon

Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects

Besides being eco-friendly, wood is biodegradable, recyclable and heat-resistant as well. And of course aesthetic! In this kitchen, smooth-finish wood has been coupled with greys and whites for a modern look, while the heavy ceiling beams offer rustic charm.

8. Bold in dark

Casa Temozón 17, Arturo Campos Arquitectos Arturo Campos Arquitectos Modern kitchen
Arturo Campos Arquitectos

Arturo Campos Arquitectos
Arturo Campos Arquitectos
Arturo Campos Arquitectos

A very dark finish of wood can offer stunning contrast and boldness if your kitchen is white otherwise. In this kitchen for example, the wood seems almost black!

9. Glossy beauty

Proyecto J + L, GarDu Arquitectos GarDu Arquitectos Modern kitchen
GarDu Arquitectos

GarDu Arquitectos
GarDu Arquitectos
GarDu Arquitectos

Polished wood when combined with white can make a kitchen look very luxurious and clean too.

10. Ensuring harmony

Küche als Wohnmöbel, Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei
Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei

Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei
Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei
Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei

You can also introduce wood in the kitchen to maintain harmony among various elements, be it a brick-finish wall or modern steel appliances.

11. Wood for the structure

Hillside Farm Kitchen Two DUA Architecture LLP Modern kitchen
DUA Architecture LLP

Hillside Farm Kitchen Two

DUA Architecture LLP
DUA Architecture LLP
DUA Architecture LLP

Instead of the kitchen furniture, you can use wood for the rafters and columns as shown here. It will make for a very dependable structure and also contrast the trendy counters beautifully.

12. How about the dining?

Casa MV, ze|arquitectura ze|arquitectura Modern kitchen
ze|arquitectura

ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura

If your dining space is integrated with the kitchen as shown here, you can pick elegant tables and chairs in wood as well. This will lend a warm touch to the kitchen as well.

13. With grains

Nowoczesny dom w podwarszawskiej miejscowości, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern kitchen
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

Wood with contrasting grains is a regal choice for ultramodern kitchens like this. It offers the right amount of warmth besides contrasting the steel and white surfaces.

14. For practical purposes

Малогабаритная квартира, Elena Arsentyeva Elena Arsentyeva Kitchen Wood Grey
Elena Arsentyeva

Elena Arsentyeva
Elena Arsentyeva
Elena Arsentyeva

If you are not keen about wooden claddings, then go for an island and shelves in wood, like in this kitchen. The island can feature inbuilt cabinets and shelves as well.

15. Vintage effect

Bertus residency, Diego Alonso designs Diego Alonso designs Modern kitchen
Diego Alonso designs

Diego Alonso designs
Diego Alonso designs
Diego Alonso designs

Natural wooden furniture paired with a gorgeously patterned floor make this kitchen truly vintage without compromising on modern comfort.  

Check out another kitchen story - 7 ravishing rustic kitchens you will relish

This beautiful open concept home keeps it clean and simple
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks