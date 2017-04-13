5 family homes that promise suburban bliss

Today we are going to explore five gorgeous family homes, all designed by one fabulous architect: Home Koncept!
We will explore two beautiful images of each of these homes, showing how much variety and diversity exists depending on the resident's unique tastes and needs.
We hope that by exploring these beautiful homes, you will get inspired to make the absolute most of your architecture and design.
Shall we take a look?
Here we come across a very modern home with clean lines and a flat roof. The designers have used smooth white walls, grey stone walls and glass throughout the facade to create an edgy look and feel.
Don't you love how the green garden complements the design?
The interior space is simply beautiful with wooden floors, grey walls and white finishes. The neutral tones envelope the residents in warmth and comfort, while the little touches – such as the vase of flowers on the coffee table – add a subtle dash of beauty and charm.
We don't often see charcoal black facades, but here we can see how edgy and elegant it can look!
This house features a charcoal black facade, which is broken up by the wooden cladding and the white walls.
At the back of the home, there is glass interspersed throughout the facade, breaking up the black tones. The home spills out onto a gorgeous terrace and pool area, with the glass doors and walls creating a wonderful connection between the interior and exterior spaces.
Tip: If you go for dark colours, ensure your home receives plenty of natural light.
This contemporary home is enhanced by the lighting used throughout the exterior. Spot lights, wall lights and ceiling lights illuminate every last detail, while creating a home that stands out from the rest.
Have a look at these outdoor lighting ideas for modern houses for inspiration for your own home.
Inside the home, we can once again see how neutral tones dominate. This is a signature design from these architects, but for good reason.
Do you see how introducing wooden cladding to the interior space warms up the environment?
This home is completely different to the other homes that we've seen, with a traditional gable roof design and a voluminous structure.
The skylights throughout the roof allow sunlight to flow into the interior, while the glass windows and doors throughout the facade achieve the same effect.
Once again we can see how little plants and trees enhance the exterior space?
If we glance at the plan for this house, we can see how important it is to plan! Architectural plans allow for every square inch to be carefully utilized. It also allows the family to picture what the house will look like at the end!
This home spills out onto a beautiful outdoor area with comfortable furniture and charming lighting. This extends the social area of the home to the outdoors, creating an interactive and functional space for socializing or simply relaxing under the stars.
The indoor living space is slightly more smart and sophisticated than the outdoor living area, catering for different needs. This space can be used for tea with the in-laws while the outdoor space can be used for a romantic dinner and a glass of wine!
