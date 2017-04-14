Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 smart ways to design the perfect entrance to your house

Justwords Justwords
Interior Rendering, SolidART Digital Architecture SolidART Digital Architecture Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Loading admin actions …

Want to make a wonderful impression on your guests from the moment they enter your house? Then focus on the aesthetics and practicality of your entrance. From stylish shelves and hooks to paintings and colours, there are endless ways to give your entryway the oomph it deserves. Keep everything organised, clean and play around with lighting to enhance the size and specialities of the entryway. Take a look at these 6 ideas before getting started.

1. Well-lit niches

Villaggio turistico Baia di Manaccora (Gargano), Angelo De Leo Photographer Angelo De Leo Photographer Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Angelo De Leo Photographer

Angelo De Leo Photographer
Angelo De Leo Photographer
Angelo De Leo Photographer

Modern niches built into the wall or a wall unit can be perfect for displaying showpieces, flowers, books and family photos near the entrance. Make sure that they are well-lit to catch visitors’ eye.

2. Practical shelves and hangers

Casa Monte di Procida, PDV studio di progettazione PDV studio di progettazione Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
PDV studio di progettazione

PDV studio di progettazione
PDV studio di progettazione
PDV studio di progettazione

Sleek and modern shelves and hangers can add tons of functionality to your entryway, catering to storage as well as aesthetic display. Inbuilt closets can be a great idea too, so as to save space.

3. Unique bookshelves

casa GA, 2bn architetti associati 2bn architetti associati Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
2bn architetti associati

2bn architetti associati
2bn architetti associati
2bn architetti associati

Is your entryway the same as the main corridor? Then introduce uniquely-shaped bookshelves fitted with trendy spotlights to create an interesting ambiance. Take a cue from these creations by the architects at 2BN Architetti Associati.

4. Mirrors and artworks

Attico contemporaneo , cristina zanni designer cristina zanni designer Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
cristina zanni designer

cristina zanni designer
cristina zanni designer
cristina zanni designer

Decorative mirrors, paintings, sculptures as well as vases can lend oodles of charm and personality to your entrance. Take care not to crowd the hall or passage though, and follow a style which is in sync with your living and dining spaces.

5. Stylish console

Interior Rendering, SolidART Digital Architecture SolidART Digital Architecture Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
SolidART Digital Architecture

SolidART Digital Architecture
SolidART Digital Architecture
SolidART Digital Architecture

A sleek and trendy console table is a must in any entryway, for storing keys, bills, notepads and more. Pair it with creative accessories such as unusual paintings, a large vase, a unique chair or flowers.

6. Let colours lead the way!

Attico a Monte di Procida, PDV studio di progettazione PDV studio di progettazione Corridor, hallway & stairsSeating
PDV studio di progettazione

PDV studio di progettazione
PDV studio di progettazione
PDV studio di progettazione

The right colours can liven up your entrance without wasting any floor area. Try and stick with lighter hues for small spaces, so that they lend a feeling of spaciousness. Bolder colours are more suited for wider entryways or large halls.

CHALET VALDEMARIN, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Wood
Tarimas de Autor

Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor

If different colours are getting you confused, stick with the timeless combination of white and wood. It never fails to make an entryway look elegant and cosy.

Here’s another story - 8 inviting ideas for the entrance of your home

Paint colours ideas for home decor
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks