6 smart ways to design the perfect entrance to your house

Want to make a wonderful impression on your guests from the moment they enter your house? Then focus on the aesthetics and practicality of your entrance. From stylish shelves and hooks to paintings and colours, there are endless ways to give your entryway the oomph it deserves. Keep everything organised, clean and play around with lighting to enhance the size and specialities of the entryway. Take a look at these 6 ideas before getting started.
Modern niches built into the wall or a wall unit can be perfect for displaying showpieces, flowers, books and family photos near the entrance. Make sure that they are well-lit to catch visitors’ eye.
Sleek and modern shelves and hangers can add tons of functionality to your entryway, catering to storage as well as aesthetic display. Inbuilt closets can be a great idea too, so as to save space.
Is your entryway the same as the main corridor? Then introduce uniquely-shaped bookshelves fitted with trendy spotlights to create an interesting ambiance. Take a cue from these creations by the architects at 2BN Architetti Associati.
Decorative mirrors, paintings, sculptures as well as vases can lend oodles of charm and personality to your entrance. Take care not to crowd the hall or passage though, and follow a style which is in sync with your living and dining spaces.
A sleek and trendy console table is a must in any entryway, for storing keys, bills, notepads and more. Pair it with creative accessories such as unusual paintings, a large vase, a unique chair or flowers.
The right colours can liven up your entrance without wasting any floor area. Try and stick with lighter hues for small spaces, so that they lend a feeling of spaciousness. Bolder colours are more suited for wider entryways or large halls.
If different colours are getting you confused, stick with the timeless combination of white and wood. It never fails to make an entryway look elegant and cosy.
