A contemporary single family home with floor plan

Contemporary Polish architecture has found its true expression through this single family house named Alibi. With usable area of 128.35sqm, this residence boasts of a very modern structure with flat roofing. The common area is open plan and merges the living, dining and a kitchen with pantry beautifully. Three bedrooms cater to the resting needs of a family of four, and one of them features an ensuite and walk-in closet as well. Read on to know more about this smart creation by the architects at Biuro Projektowe MTM STYL.
Simple lines and sleek finishing make the front facade look very elegant and modern. White walls coupled with grey for the doors and window frames create a classic yet timeless appearance. Flat roofs and a hint of wood peeking from behind lend style and warmth to this structure. Surrounded by lush green fields, this house is perfect for staying close to nature without sacrificing urban comforts.
The glass windows on the backside of the house are larger, to allow sunlight to flood the interiors easily. But it is the expansive wooden terrace which caught our attention especially, owing to its unique shape. A part of it projects far away from the main house, so that connecting with nature becomes a very stylish affair.
Another part of the terrace greets us with a couple of trendy chairs and a table with fashionable legs. You can relax here with a friend, chat cosily or enjoy afternoon teas under the open sky.
The neat and contemporary shape of the house is clearly visible from a distance as well. Glass windows alternate with grey concrete panels to break the monotony of the dominating whiteness.
From this floor plan it is clearly evident that the house features two completely separate day and night zones. The day zone includes the open plan living, dining, and large kitchen with pantry. The night zone on the other hand includes 3 large bedrooms, one with ensuite and a dressing room. Another bathroom and a small toilet are commonly shared by the family members. The plan also covers the boiler room and the garage which is spacious enough for two cars.
