A modern house with elegant interiors and floor plans

The architects at Homekoncept Projekty Domow Nowoczesnych in Poland bring you a very modern and charming family home today. With usable area of 136.01sqm, this residence boasts of bright and stylishly furnished interiors. The common area is open plan and hence integrates the living, dining, kitchen and a reading nook in an L shape. And the first floor comprises of the private quarters, to ensure the clear separation of day and night zones. Soothing and neutral hues lend a very sophisticated look to this property, while wood appears every now and then to offer natural warmth. The presence of large glass windows also ensures that the interiors stay flooded with sunlight during the day.
Bright white paint and neat grey bricks make the front facade both charming and timeless. While the main house flaunts a sloping roof, the garage features a flat one for visual demarcation of these two units. Wood appears on the garage door and around windows for a hint of warmth.
Large glass windows, warm wooden cladding and a large balcony on the first floor with glass balustrade are the highlights of the backside. Neatly trimmed bushes and manicured grass make for a very refreshing setting.
From this plan, it is very clear that the kitchen, dining, living and reading nook are set in an L shape and integrated seamlessly with each other. The staircase leading upstairs is in between the living and reading area. Note that the kitchen comes with a large pantry, which can be sacrificed if the small toilet next to it has to be enlarged.
Three spacious bedrooms, one large bathroom and another smaller bathroom make up the first floor plan. If needed, the two bathrooms can be merged to create a very large and luxurious one, or the smaller one can be converted into a dressing room as well.
A plush L-shaped sofa peppered with plump cushions offers comfy seating in the living space. Note how the partial wooden flooring offers warmth underfoot, and the neat white coffee tables look very trendy. From here, a clear view of the dining and kitchen can be enjoyed. The dining furniture is stylish too, with pretty pendant lamps hanging over the seating. Large glass windows keep the interiors flooded with sunlight and cheerfulness.
The wall holding the TV is stone-clad and comes with clear glass panels on either side, so you can catch a glimpse of the staircase too. It rests on a wooden platform and can be viewed from the living, dining and the kitchen as well! So whether you are relaxing, eating or cooking, you will never miss your favourite show.
As the shorter arm of the L-shaped common area, this reading nook is a beautiful white and wooden space away from the distraction of the TV. A neat window seat, a couple of fashionable white chairs, wooden bookshelves and lots of natural light are the highlights here. Note how smartly the space under the window seat can be used for arranging more books.
Bookworms get to relish the warmth produced by a modern inbuilt fireplace as well. We love how the space under the staircase has been used to house wooden logs.
Wood and white make for a classic and warm combination for this spacious open kitchen. Glossy surfaces make it easy for the chef to clean up afterwards, while the appliances have been cleverly accommodated by inbuilt niches. Large glass windows keep the kitchen sunny, and small potted greens lend a refreshing touch.
