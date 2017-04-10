A modern house with elegant interiors and floor plans

The architects at Homekoncept Projekty Domow Nowoczesnych in Poland bring you a very modern and charming family home today. With usable area of 136.01sqm, this residence boasts of bright and stylishly furnished interiors. The common area is open plan and hence integrates the living, dining, kitchen and a reading nook in an L shape. And the first floor comprises of the private quarters, to ensure the clear separation of day and night zones. Soothing and neutral hues lend a very sophisticated look to this property, while wood appears every now and then to offer natural warmth. The presence of large glass windows also ensures that the interiors stay flooded with sunlight during the day.