The essential (Canadian) spring cleaning guide

We don;t expect you to start bleaching your bottles of bleach, but make sure that you give your caddy of cleaning products a cursory wipe down, to prevent build up and grime. Plus, you should also keep an eye on things such as your kitchen sponges, to make sure they aren't smelly or greasy. If they are, throw them out!

