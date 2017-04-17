Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Kitchen Reno: Where to splurge and where to save

press profile homify press profile homify
354 Sherwood Blvd, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

If you're considering embarking on a kitchen reno, you need to know which elements you should spend the most money on and where you can claw back some of your budget, so we are going to give to you some tips that will keep you on track! Any kitchen planner will be able to tell you that there are certain kitchen inclusions that you really shouldn't be trying to be save money on and we are going to be explicit about which ones they are, so come and take a look and plan your reno safe in the knowledge that you are making financially sound decisions!

1. Splurge on the stove!

354 Sherwood Blvd, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern kitchen Furniture,Property,Cabinetry,Countertop,Table,Chair,Wood,Kitchen,Interior design,Window
Sonata Design

354 Sherwood Blvd

Sonata Design
Sonata Design
Sonata Design

When it comes to cooking appliances, you really don't want to be tight-fisted when you select a stove. This is a large appliance that should last you a lifetime, if you choose a reputable model. Think about which burners you want, as well as energy efficiency and you'll make a great selection.

While your stove should be a pricey purchase, your built-in oven doesn't need to be. Think of your oven as a secondary or backup appliance that won't get as much use as the stove and you'll realise that you can afford to choose something a little more budget-friendly.

2. Splurge on the windows!

Wanita Rd Project, Tango Design Studio Tango Design Studio Kitchen Quartz White Furniture,Countertop,Cabinetry,Table,Window,Kitchen & dining room table,Chair,Wood,Kitchen,Lighting
Tango Design Studio

Wanita Rd Project

Tango Design Studio
Tango Design Studio
Tango Design Studio

Your kitchen windows should always be very carefully thought out. They need to draw in as much natural light as possible, trap valuable heat inside the room and give you a super connection to your garden, while always looking period-appropriate for your home. This list if requirements can only mean one thing; they shouldn't be a cheap investment!

If you are going to splurge on your kitchen windows, feel free to claw back some of your budget by choosing more reasonably priced light fixtures. You don't need to invest in designer versions, as there will be a great selection of cheaper dupes that will give you the look you want, without a shocking price tag. 

3. Splurge on the countertops!

Shaker Style Kitchen Renovation - Hidden Trail, STUDIO Z STUDIO Z Modern kitchen White Cabinetry,Furniture,Countertop,Wood,Shelving,Shelf,Drawer,Interior design,Grey,Rectangle
STUDIO Z

Shaker Style Kitchen Renovation – Hidden Trail

STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z

We don't think we should have to tell you that the countertops in your kitchen need to be high-end, long-lasting and stylish, but just in case you thought that you could get a perfect balance of all these facets and still have some budget left over, think again! Luxurious materials that will last a lifetime, such as marble, might be a serious investment, but they are worth it!

Free up some of your budget for a designer countertop by choosing value tiles and backsplash options. You might think that tiles need to be opulent and expensive, but actually, if you choose understated varieties, you can save a huge amount of money but still end up with an elegant room.

4. Splurge on an extension!

White Kitchen with Mahogany Wood Windows - Summerhill Ave, STUDIO Z STUDIO Z Modern kitchen White bulletin board,custom millwork,white kitchen,white subway tiles,open shelves,stainless steel appliances,'
STUDIO Z

White Kitchen with Mahogany Wood Windows – Summerhill Ave

STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z

If there is one thing that you absolutely can't cheap out on, it's an extension for small and awkward kitchens. You don't necessarily have to commit to an enormous extension, but even just opening up the space to be a little more open plan will result in a fairly high cost, but it IS worth it. It's a lifetime investment and will add extra levels of functionality to your home, so be prepared to spend a bit!

Check out an amazing kitchen extension project here: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/2036196/this-reno-…

5. Save on hardware!

Texture and style, Frahm Interiors Frahm Interiors Kitchen Cabinetry,Furniture,Property,White,Drawer,Product,Black,Countertop,Kitchen,Wood
Frahm Interiors

Texture and style

Frahm Interiors
Frahm Interiors
Frahm Interiors

All those cabinet door handles and drawer pulls that your kitchen will need don;t have to be hugely expensive, as they really aren't the stars of the show. Everybody will be looking at the larger and more extravagant installations, so you can definitely get away with selecting cheaper handles. Look for off the shelf styles that you can install yourself and if you're worried about people thinking you cut some corners, finish-wise, you can spray paint them a funky color. 

6. Splurge on an island!

Fold Place, Linebox Studio Linebox Studio Modern kitchen Property,Furniture,Window,Wood,Cabinetry,Shelving,Countertop,Fixture,Interior design,Table
Linebox Studio

Fold Place

Linebox Studio
Linebox Studio
Linebox Studio

Don't we all secretly dream of having a large kitchen with a luxurious island included? Well, maybe it isn't as much of a secret as we think, but if you are planning a kitchen reno, do not try to be cheap when it comes to your island. A central feature in your room, it will naturally have all eyes on it and you don't want people wondering why you scrimped! Think about luxury materials and generous proportions, as well as innovative storage and you'll be on the right track. 

7. Save on the floor!

57 Paintbrush Park, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern kitchen Tap,Countertop,Cabinetry,Furniture,Sink,Building,Kitchen sink,Window,Plumbing fixture,Kitchen
Sonata Design

57 Paintbrush Park

Sonata Design
Sonata Design
Sonata Design

We know that you might be really taken with the idea of reclaimed tiles or real oak flooring, but these expensive floor finishes are not a great investment, when you consider how hardy and stylish cheaper alternatives are now! You can easily source amazing tiles which give the look of different materials, while lasting far longer and needing little ongoing maintenance. We are really blown away by some of the wood-effect tiles that are gaining a lot of popularity now and we like their price tags even more!

Energy-Efficient Passive House with Scandinavian-Style Decor
Are you prepared to spend a little more on some key elements now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks