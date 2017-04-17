Kitchen Reno: Where to splurge and where to save

If you're considering embarking on a kitchen reno, you need to know which elements you should spend the most money on and where you can claw back some of your budget, so we are going to give to you some tips that will keep you on track! Any kitchen planner will be able to tell you that there are certain kitchen inclusions that you really shouldn't be trying to be save money on and we are going to be explicit about which ones they are, so come and take a look and plan your reno safe in the knowledge that you are making financially sound decisions!
When it comes to cooking appliances, you really don't want to be tight-fisted when you select a stove. This is a large appliance that should last you a lifetime, if you choose a reputable model. Think about which burners you want, as well as energy efficiency and you'll make a great selection.
While your stove should be a pricey purchase, your built-in oven doesn't need to be. Think of your oven as a secondary or backup appliance that won't get as much use as the stove and you'll realise that you can afford to choose something a little more budget-friendly.
Your kitchen windows should always be very carefully thought out. They need to draw in as much natural light as possible, trap valuable heat inside the room and give you a super connection to your garden, while always looking period-appropriate for your home. This list if requirements can only mean one thing; they shouldn't be a cheap investment!
If you are going to splurge on your kitchen windows, feel free to claw back some of your budget by choosing more reasonably priced light fixtures. You don't need to invest in designer versions, as there will be a great selection of cheaper dupes that will give you the look you want, without a shocking price tag.
We don't think we should have to tell you that the countertops in your kitchen need to be high-end, long-lasting and stylish, but just in case you thought that you could get a perfect balance of all these facets and still have some budget left over, think again! Luxurious materials that will last a lifetime, such as marble, might be a serious investment, but they are worth it!
Free up some of your budget for a designer countertop by choosing value tiles and backsplash options. You might think that tiles need to be opulent and expensive, but actually, if you choose understated varieties, you can save a huge amount of money but still end up with an elegant room.
If there is one thing that you absolutely can't cheap out on, it's an extension for small and awkward kitchens. You don't necessarily have to commit to an enormous extension, but even just opening up the space to be a little more open plan will result in a fairly high cost, but it IS worth it. It's a lifetime investment and will add extra levels of functionality to your home, so be prepared to spend a bit!
All those cabinet door handles and drawer pulls that your kitchen will need don;t have to be hugely expensive, as they really aren't the stars of the show. Everybody will be looking at the larger and more extravagant installations, so you can definitely get away with selecting cheaper handles. Look for off the shelf styles that you can install yourself and if you're worried about people thinking you cut some corners, finish-wise, you can spray paint them a funky color.
Don't we all secretly dream of having a large kitchen with a luxurious island included? Well, maybe it isn't as much of a secret as we think, but if you are planning a kitchen reno, do not try to be cheap when it comes to your island. A central feature in your room, it will naturally have all eyes on it and you don't want people wondering why you scrimped! Think about luxury materials and generous proportions, as well as innovative storage and you'll be on the right track.
We know that you might be really taken with the idea of reclaimed tiles or real oak flooring, but these expensive floor finishes are not a great investment, when you consider how hardy and stylish cheaper alternatives are now! You can easily source amazing tiles which give the look of different materials, while lasting far longer and needing little ongoing maintenance. We are really blown away by some of the wood-effect tiles that are gaining a lot of popularity now and we like their price tags even more!