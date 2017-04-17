Kitchen Reno: Where to splurge and where to save

When it comes to cooking appliances, you really don't want to be tight-fisted when you select a stove. This is a large appliance that should last you a lifetime, if you choose a reputable model. Think about which burners you want, as well as energy efficiency and you'll make a great selection.

While your stove should be a pricey purchase, your built-in oven doesn't need to be. Think of your oven as a secondary or backup appliance that won't get as much use as the stove and you'll realise that you can afford to choose something a little more budget-friendly.