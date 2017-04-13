A country-style house with thermal insulation (+ floor plans)

Today, we are going to witness how rustic charm and contemporary design comes together in the form of a stunning piece of architecture.
This home, designed by architects MAJCHRZAK PRACOWNIA PROJEKTOWA, merges modern life with country living. As we explore the beautiful facade as well as the house plans that go with it.
You'll also see how clean lines and a mix of wood and smooth, white plastered walls work together to create a harmonious look and feel.
What's more is that this is an energy-saving home! You wouldn't believe it when you first look at it, but you'll soon see just how stunning going green can be.
Shall we take a look?
The first impression of this home is simply magnificent.
So would you believe that it is made with energy-saving technology?
It features a thickened layer of thermal insulation, heat recovery and windows and doors that allow plenty of natural light to flow in throughout the day.
The two-storey home is made up of 2224 square feet with a gable roof on the left side of the building. It features an open plan kitchen that flows into the dining room as well as a spacious living room, bathroom, boiler room and a garage for two cars.
The first floor features a master bedroom, a dressing room, bathroom and balcony as well as two extra bedrooms.
What else could you need?
Here we can see how the upper storey features a wooden facade while the bottom floor features smooth white walls. The result is a wonderful combination of modern and rustic.
The home also integrates beautifully into the natural surrounds, with plenty of outdoor spaces to enjoy the garden and woods beyond the house.
This is truly a refreshing and simple yet stunning design.
On this side of the house, we can see how the living spaces spill out onto a gorgeous terrace and a spacious back garden.
This not only extends the living area but it creates a social and interactive space where the family can enjoy the fresh air and sunshine. There is plenty of lawn for the kids to play until their hearts are content!
Do you see how the architects have used different shapes and volumes to create a very unique look and feel?
Tip: Add plant creepers to your facade for a earthy and rustic touch.
In this image, we can see how a gorgeous grey brick driveway leads to a double garage where cars can be stored neatly and safely under a stylish pergola.
A pergola is a wonderful option for a garage as it looks very detailed and stylish, but still provides protection. Have a look at these 6 extraordinary garages to protect your car for more inspiration.
Brick is a durable and simple material, making it a good choice for the driveway. It will withstand the weight of the cars and survive oil leaks!
Tip: Add some little plants to your driveway for a beautiful and subtle touch.
This floor plan shows us that open plan design of the home as well as how the living spaces all work together in harmony with one another.
We can also see how the home has been designed to integrate with the outdoor areas.
Don't you love how the double garage has been slotted neatly onto the side of the home so that it can be accessed easily from the house?
The upstairs of the home is as functional as it is comfortable. The bedrooms and bathrooms provide more than enough space for the entire family.
You'll also notice that these spaces are more closed off, creating privacy for the bedrooms and bathrooms.
If you've enjoyed this home, you'll love looking through these 10 wooden houses that will make you yell wow!