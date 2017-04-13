A country-style house with thermal insulation (+ floor plans)

Today, we are going to witness how rustic charm and contemporary design comes together in the form of a stunning piece of architecture.

This home, designed by architects MAJCHRZAK PRACOWNIA PROJEKTOWA, merges modern life with country living. As we explore the beautiful facade as well as the house plans that go with it.

You'll also see how clean lines and a mix of wood and smooth, white plastered walls work together to create a harmonious look and feel.

What's more is that this is an energy-saving home! You wouldn't believe it when you first look at it, but you'll soon see just how stunning going green can be.

Shall we take a look?