3 wonderful barn-style wooden houses – with floor plans!

Gone are the days where wooden homes are associated with rustic sheds or simple structures. In this day and age, wooden homes can be beautiful, modern, sleek and contemporary.

To prove it you, we've put together three incredible wooden homes with their plans, all designed by the same expert architects. You will see how each one has been designed in a very sophisticated and unique way, while the plans ensure that they make the absolute most of space.

If you hold any reservations about wooden homes, this article will surely change your mind!