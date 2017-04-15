3 wonderful barn-style wooden houses – with floor plans!

Gone are the days where wooden homes are associated with rustic sheds or simple structures. In this day and age, wooden homes can be beautiful, modern, sleek and contemporary.
To prove it you, we've put together three incredible wooden homes with their plans, all designed by the same expert architects. You will see how each one has been designed in a very sophisticated and unique way, while the plans ensure that they make the absolute most of space.
If you hold any reservations about wooden homes, this article will surely change your mind!
This home features a steep gable roof that merges a wooden facade with an industrial chic black steel frame.
The home features two structural elements, with the neutral colours making for a warm and inviting look and feel. It also integrates beautifully into the natural surrounds.
Don't you love how the home opens up onto a sleek little terrace?
Architectural plans are very important, ensuring that designers, architects and builders all remain on the same page.
Here we can see how the designers have made the absolute most of space, thanks to their unique use of shapes and volumes.
Don't you love the open plan nature of the home and how it works in harmony with the beautiful surrounds?
This ones takes on a more traditional look and feel in a single-storey design that extends across the property. The wooden facade and grey roof are simply stunning, creating a uniform look and feel that features a range of textures and tones.
The home is perched on a hill, with a beautiful landscape of green grass and rolling lawns. The forest behind the house is simply stunning!
This home has been well designed with a double-garage, spacious rooms and more than enough space for the whole family, even though it is a single-storey.
The double-garage is wonderful as it allows the family to store cars, bicycles and other items neatly out of sight. This keeps the exterior of the home looking very neat and tidy.
This spacious home shows that a wooden structure doesn't have to be small or rustic. In fact, a wooden home can be expansive, large and multi-functional.
Extending over two-storeys this home also features skylights throughout the roof, ensuring that natural light flows into the home throughout the day.
The plan shows that there is an abundance of space in this home – and another double garage!
The architects have truly thought of everything.
If you've enjoyed exploring this home, you'll love this white wooden house that's charming and warm.