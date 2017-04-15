Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Take a trip around the world with 10 dreamy bedrooms

Leigh Leigh
Bed and Breakfast | Home gallery, Roma, Spaghetticreative Spaghetticreative Minimalist bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Feeling a little sleepy today?

The following article may not energize you, but it will certainly get you excited for bed. We've put together some of the best bedrooms, designed by the top professionals from around the world.

As we explore each and every single one, you'll get a tour of stunning, dreamy bedrooms. You'll also get a chance to see just how peaceful and perfect a sleeping space can be…

1. Beam me up – Canada

61 Paintbrush Park, Sonata Design Sonata Design Eclectic style bedroom Furniture,Picture frame,Property,Building,Window,Comfort,Table,Wood,Cabinetry,Bed frame
Sonata Design

61 Paintbrush Park

Sonata Design
Sonata Design
Sonata Design

This Canadian bedroom features cozy wooden ceiling beams that add a traditional touch to a very modern bedroom.

The dark grey wall adds an elegant splash of colour to the neutral tones while the sleek silver lamp that hangs down from the ceiling, merging functionality and charm.

See more of this glowing home in Calgary. 

2. Patterned headboard – Spain

Dúplex en casco histórico Málaga, remodelación para apartamento de alquiler., Espacios y Luz Fotografía Espacios y Luz Fotografía Scandinavian style bedroom
Espacios y Luz Fotografía

Espacios y Luz Fotografía
Espacios y Luz Fotografía
Espacios y Luz Fotografía

A headboard is the easiest way to add some character and charm to a bedroom. In this example, we can see how yellow and blue patterns bring a unique style to the trendy bedroom.

Paired with the industrial chic lamps that drop down from the ceiling and the result is a stunning sleeping area. 

Have a look at 38 of the most original bed headboards ever.

3. All wood – Mexico

Casa Basaltica, grupoarquitectura grupoarquitectura Minimalist bedroom
grupoarquitectura

grupoarquitectura
grupoarquitectura
grupoarquitectura

Wood has the ability to transform a bedroom into a little haven of warmth and charm. In this bedroom, the designers have gone for wooden floors and walls, enveloping residents in tranquility.

Don't you love the shelves on the wall, which hold all sorts of books and picture frames for charm and personality? 

4. The yellow base – Italy

Bed and Breakfast | Home gallery, Roma, Spaghetticreative Spaghetticreative Minimalist bedroom
Spaghetticreative

Spaghetticreative
Spaghetticreative
Spaghetticreative

Now this is a very unique bedroom! It features a bright yellow base, made from recycled pallets.

The rest of the bedroom features black and white tones, with carefully selected artwork. Natural light streams in through the large glass windows and doors.

5. A cozy rug – Germany

LIBERTINE LINDENBERG, FRANKEN\ARCHITEKTEN GMBH FRANKEN\ARCHITEKTEN GMBH Eclectic style bedroom
FRANKEN\ARCHITEKTEN GMBH

FRANKEN\ARCHITEKTEN GMBH
FRANKEN\ARCHITEKTEN GMBH
FRANKEN\ARCHITEKTEN GMBH

Sometimes all you need to create a charming bedroom environment is a cushy and cozy rug. In this bedroom, we can see how it brings a warm and functional touch to the blue and white space.

6. A canopy – South Africa

Mhondoro, een Lodge in Zuid-Afrika, All-In Living All-In Living Modern style bedroom
All-In Living

All-In Living
All-In Living
All-In Living

A canopy can be considered a little old-fashioned, but if it's done right, it can look simply stunning!

In this bedroom, we can see how the canopy brings a romantic feature to the bedroom. The bed looks like it comes out of a fairytale. 

This is a room that guarantees sweet dreams.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. With an oriental twist – Russia

Квартира на ул. Есенина, Belimov-Gushchin Andrey Belimov-Gushchin Andrey Asian style bedroom
Belimov-Gushchin Andrey

Belimov-Gushchin Andrey
Belimov-Gushchin Andrey
Belimov-Gushchin Andrey

This Japanese-inspired bedroom is incredibly beautiful and filled with character and charm in a very peaceful and serene way.

The walls and ceiling are made of white screens while images of Japanese gardens, houses and flowers line the wall behind the bed. With the soft bedside lamps and patterned linen, this is a room you'd feel calm in no matter what.

8. The blue base – The Netherlands

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Have you ever seen something so unique?

The bed sinks into a beautiful blue base, which is emphasized by the stunning artwork on the walls. The lamps that drops down from the ceiling features a patterned lampshade, which once again shows how functionality and style work together.

Your bedroom doesn't need a lot to look stunning – a few carefully selected features go a long way.

9. Wallpaper walls – Portugal

Stripes, Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Modern style bedroom
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

The bedroom in this home is gorgeous with its patterned wallpaper.

Wallpaper is a very simple design element to install and looks fabulous when it's done! 

In a bedroom, it is a simple way to add beauty to the walls.

10. Gold – India

home, ZERO9 ZERO9 Asian style bedroom
ZERO9

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

For an elegant or more luxurious look and feel, opt for gold and silver for the colour scheme. You'll feel like royalty every time you go to bed!

Also have a look at these 12 common bedroom design mistakes that are easy to avoid.

This gorgeous modern bungalow shines in the desert sun
Which bedroom would you want for your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks