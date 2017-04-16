A renovated house with solar panels

Today, we are going to explore a home, which merges traditional and modern style.

Designed by architects GERSTNER KALUZA ARCHITEKTUR GMBH, this ’Siedlungshaus' or settlement home underwent a renovation and now features a very sleek and refreshing look and feel.

Settlement houses are a formative architectural instrument in Germany. This architecture is particularly common especially border areas of cities.The small buildings at Hauf were created in the post-war period. They usually feature a large garden, which was intended to provide a source of food for the owners to counteract the scarcity of produce as Germany rebuilt.

The house was built in 1954 and was once planned as a two-family house.

As we explore this home, we hope that you will be inspired to make some improvements to your own home.

Shall we take a look?