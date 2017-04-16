A renovated house with solar panels

Today, we are going to explore a home, which merges traditional and modern style.
Designed by architects GERSTNER KALUZA ARCHITEKTUR GMBH, this ’Siedlungshaus' or settlement home underwent a renovation and now features a very sleek and refreshing look and feel.
Settlement houses are a formative architectural instrument in Germany. This architecture is particularly common especially border areas of cities.The small buildings at Hauf were created in the post-war period. They usually feature a large garden, which was intended to provide a source of food for the owners to counteract the scarcity of produce as Germany rebuilt.
The house was built in 1954 and was once planned as a two-family house.
Here we can see how the home features a traditional gable roof design and is made up of three levels.
The windows installed throughout the facade give the home a very sweet and country-style look and feel while the combination of white and grey is clean and sleek.
A little garden enhances the entire facade with its beautiful plants and flowers.
After the reno, the small building shines in new splendour but does not lose its former charm. The outdated windows have been replaced with 3-pane glazing, which has a wooden frame and thus punctuates the style of the building. A solar and ventilation system were also added to save on energy costs.
The side of the house features a double wooden garage.
Wood is a great addition to any home, adding a very warm and refreshing touch to the design. It suits any style and lasts in all weather conditions.
Here we can see how wooden cladding has been interspersed throughout the exterior of the home, adding a modern yet earthy element to the design.
The wood is broken up by the large glass windows and doors throughout the facade, which allow sunlight to flow into the interior of the home.
The back of the home features large glass windows and doors, which allows the interior spaces to spill out onto balcony areas and a spacious garden.
The designers have created a little garden bed with rocks and plants, which adds texture and tone to the outdoor area. The grass provides more than enough space for the kids to play.
Upstairs, the family can sip coffee while they enjoy the fresh air and sunlight thanks to the balcony areas.
From the inside of the home, we can see how it connects flawlessly with the exterior spaces thanks to the large glass sliding doors. The living room spills out into the beautiful and spacious garden and the little terrace.
Neutral tones dominate the interior design while a few high quality furniture pieces have been chosen for an elegant look and feel.
You'll also notice that there are no curtains on the windows and doors. This ensures that the sunshine flows in throughout the day!
If we look at the living room a little closer, we can see how the designers have made the most of storage space to keep the home looking neat, tidy and minimalist.
A bookshelf sits behind the sofa, housing books, picture frames and other items. The shelves keep them neatly organized but still on display so that the family's possessions can add character and charm to the home.
The L-shaped sofa is a fabulous addition to the home, providing more than enough space for the family to relax and enjoy time together. It also makes the most of the space available.
The living room flows into the dining room and the rest of the living spaces, creating a wonderful flow throughout the home. This makes for a very social and interactive environment.
The areas of the home are subtly separated, however, by different flooring as well as an elevation in floors. This is a great way to separate areas without blocking them off from one another.
We can also see how some more traditional furniture feature in the home, merging modern and antique.
Before we go, we need to show you what the home looked like before so that you can see just how far it has come. The home was looking very tired and old-fashioned before the designers intervened. Now it looks incredibly stylish and sophisticated!
Do you see how modern and traditional can work in harmony with one another?
