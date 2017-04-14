These Canadian bathrooms are ready for a relaxing soak

This bathroom is part of a renovated 19th century Victorian home; the new design incorporates historical elements while offering a fresh, modern environment. The bathroom honours the past with a freestanding design and classic black and white colour scheme, however, the space takes on a modern feel with the inclusion of a light-as-air glass shower stall, floating vanity, and a generally sleek, streamlined aesthetic.

