Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

These Canadian bathrooms are ready for a relaxing soak

Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada
Luxurious Bathroom, Lorne Rose Architect Inc. Lorne Rose Architect Inc. Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Bask in the relaxing atmosphere of these modern Canadian bathrooms! Polished floors, stone tile walls, beams of sunlight, sleek and sparkling surfaces… these Canadian design professionals have surely created some winners!

​1. Clean and sophisticated

Master Ensuite Alice D'Andrea Design Modern bathroom Tiles Black bathroom sink,bathroom mirror,ensuite,modern bathroom,vanity,wallnut,modern,modern bathtub,tiled bathroom
Alice D&#39;Andrea Design

Master Ensuite

Alice D'Andrea Design
Alice D&#39;Andrea Design
Alice D'Andrea Design

This beautiful modern house cultivates an atmosphere of sophistication and cleanliness defined by open spaces and simple lines. A family of four lives in this home; the bathroom that you see here is the master bedroom’s ensuite. The floor-to-ceiling charcoal coloured tiles, along with the floating granite vanity, offers a “spa look”, turning the bathroom into a rejuvenating and decadent escape. Walnut cabinets and a mirrored medicine cabinet recessed into the wall offer extra storage, keeping the space clutter-free.

​2. Compact, yet stylish

SV Modern Bathroom Unit 7 Architecture Modern bathroom Modern,Bathroom
Unit 7 Architecture

SV Modern Bathroom

Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture

This bathroom is small, but mighty. Most impressive is how the designers have managed to give the freestanding tub an appropriate amount of breathing room, creating a sense of a separate bathing area under the slanted ceiling and narrow window. This design takes advantage of existing light and dimensions, stylishly arranging all of a bathroom’s functional components into a compact space.

3. ​Majestic

Luxurious Bathroom Lorne Rose Architect Inc. Modern bathroom Bathroom,Luxury,bath tub,freestanding bathtub
Lorne Rose Architect Inc.

Luxurious Bathroom

Lorne Rose Architect Inc.
Lorne Rose Architect Inc.
Lorne Rose Architect Inc.

The bathtub sits front and center in this glamorous design! Grandeur is imbued into every detail of the room, from the ultra-polished marble floors to the extensive mirror to the small crystal chandelier suspended over the tub. Enjoying ample space, this room extends in an effortless manner, reveling in a sense of regality and relaxation.

Luxurious Bathroom Lorne Rose Architect Inc. Modern bathroom storage,luxury,organized
Lorne Rose Architect Inc.

Luxurious Bathroom

Lorne Rose Architect Inc.
Lorne Rose Architect Inc.
Lorne Rose Architect Inc.

Near the tub, the white vanity offers up a scene like something from a 5-star hotel. An immense wooden “frame” visually anchors the vanity and recessed to the wall, providing storage shelves on both sides.

​4. Fireside soak

Private Residence, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern bathroom Cabinetry,Countertop,Building,Tap,Property,Furniture,Window,Sink,Houseplant,Wood
Sonata Design

Private Residence

Sonata Design
Sonata Design
Sonata Design

A practical space with a hint of luxury, this ensuite includes a small fireplace for creating a cozy sauna feel during those cold Canadian winters.

​5. Classic

57 Paintbrush Park, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern bathroom Cabinetry,Window,Property,Kitchen sink,Building,Sink,Countertop,Window blind,Drawer,Wood
Sonata Design

57 Paintbrush Park

Sonata Design
Sonata Design
Sonata Design

This bathroom celebrates tradition with a patterned tile floor, with marbled stone tiles forming a practical waterproof layer on the walls that cover most of the room.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

​6. Crisp and bright

Master Ensuite Alice D'Andrea Design Modern bathroom Tiles Black modern bathroom,bathroom,modern bathtub,double sinks,vanity,bathroom mirror,bathroom furniture
Alice D&#39;Andrea Design

Master Ensuite

Alice D'Andrea Design
Alice D&#39;Andrea Design
Alice D'Andrea Design

This unusually sunny bathroom offers a crisp and bright environment thanks to a design that includes many windows! The large tub enjoys a little alcove at the end of the room, with a good balance between the privacy provided by the tile walls and the openness offered by the windows just above.

7. ​Victorian reno

BEDFORD RESIDENCE, FLUID LIVING STUDIO FLUID LIVING STUDIO Modern bathroom glass wall,bathroom,master ensuite,master bathroom,modern,spacious,open space
FLUID LIVING STUDIO

BEDFORD RESIDENCE

FLUID LIVING STUDIO
FLUID LIVING STUDIO
FLUID LIVING STUDIO

This bathroom is part of a renovated 19th century Victorian home; the new design incorporates historical elements while offering a fresh, modern environment. The bathroom honours the past with a freestanding design and classic black and white colour scheme, however, the space takes on a modern feel with the inclusion of a light-as-air glass shower stall, floating vanity, and a generally sleek, streamlined aesthetic.

Find more bathroom ideas in this ideabook: 26 bathtubs that are unforgettably unique

15 marvellous modern kitchens that feature wood
Share your comments on these modern bathroom designs below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks