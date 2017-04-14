This black and white house is polished and practical

This Dutch home from the interior designers at Atelier09 is a vision of simple comforts and practical modern design. In many ways, the features of this home follow the modern mindset of “form follows function”, which lends itself to the creation of a useful, convenient space where it’s easy to undertake a wide variety of life activities. The exterior presents an iconic “house-shaped” gable design, with an interior filled with modern materials in an effortless white and black colour scheme. Never too much, never too little, this home embraces a simple lifestyle that cares less about decorations and frills, and more about the conversation, learning, and memories that take place within the walls of the home.
The approach from the street reveals a classic gable house, the black roof drawing a sharp outline on the upper half of the room. This simple facade is free from bells and whistles, its homogenous, flat design hinting at the practical and unassuming attitude that characterizes the interior.
Surrounded by high walls of bushes and hedges, the backyard presents a lush natural environment for enjoying the outdoors! Several picnic spots are located in the backyard, accessed by a pathway that winds neatly through the trimmed grass.
Just inside the door, you encounter this convenient and accessible space: an overhead shelf and set of coat racks keeps things organized for a streamlined entry and exit. The foyer sets the tone for the rest of the interior’s style, with a clean and simple palette of white, black, and grey.
The ground floor takes on an open concept design in order to incorporate the common spaces of kitchen, living room, and dining room, bringing them each within earshot and eyesight of one another. For a busy family, this arrangement allows easy communication between different rooms and individual activities. The three functional areas are united under a common selection of crisp white and black that gives the space a classic, clean appearance.
The living room enjoys access to the yard through multiple sets of glass patio doors, presenting the room with lovely views of flowering bushes and trees in the summer. Blissfully simple, this room does away with frilly furnishings, establishing a downplayed, calming atmosphere that’s less about dazzling guests with daring decor and more about fostering good conversation.
This black and white kitchen is a vision of modernity, with seamless cabinet doors and sleek surfaces maintaining a polished and utilitarian atmosphere. The space expresses a sense of order with neatly separated colour blocks: white cabinet, beige wooden floor, grey wall.
Upstairs, the bathroom takes advantage of an oddly-shaped space up against the sloping roof (see how the mirror has been cut to fit well in the dimensions of the space)—this practical design has re-imagined an attic as a living space instead of a dusty, forgotten storage space.
