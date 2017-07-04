Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

4 Stunning Canadian home renovation projects

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
ZT Residence Interiors , Unit 7 Architecture Unit 7 Architecture Modern conservatory
Loading admin actions …

We’re rounding up 4 of the most stunning newly renovated Canadian homes today. We’ll see renovations that created brighter and more open homes that their families will love for years to come. We’ll pay special attention to the kitchen space in these homes. The kitchen is often the flashpoint for any renovation. It highlights best the blending of old and new architecture. When you have a fresh and livable kitchen, the rest of your home will follow suit. Let’s start our list now and check out our first stunning reno!

1. Fresh look for a dated home

Burlington Residence Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd. Modern houses brick exterior,foyer with windows,landscape,landscape design,landscape lighting,modern exterior,modern front door,wooden front door
Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd.

Burlington Residence

Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd.
Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd.
Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd.

The first home we’re looking at today is memorable for more than it’s summer-ready outdoor pool and deck. Architects at Lex Parker Designs expanded this 1960s home into a modern and elegant abode. The revitalised landscaping is natural, using rocks and native plants to inspire tranquillity.

New kitchen

Burlington Residence Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd. Modern kitchen quartz countertop,white countertop,modern kitchen,kitchen island,contemporary kitchen
Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd.

Burlington Residence

Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd.
Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd.
Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd.

The goals of the renovation included creating an open concept living room, dining space, and kitchen. This sparkling white kitchen has a glossy modern look. We love the long and narrow kitchen island come breakfast bar!

You can tour the entirety of this elegant renovated Ontario home in our feature.

2. Luxury kitchen

Wanita Rd Project, Tango Design Studio Tango Design Studio Modern kitchen Quartz White Cabinetry,Countertop,Furniture,Property,Kitchen,Building,Kitchen stove,Sink,Kitchen appliance,Wood
Tango Design Studio

Wanita Rd Project

Tango Design Studio
Tango Design Studio
Tango Design Studio

The next renovation we’re looking has a graceful and luxurious kitchen in this Toronto home. The kitchen planners at Tango Design Studios used a creamy colour palette and plenty of space to create the look.

Tranquility

Wanita Rd Project, Tango Design Studio Tango Design Studio Modern kitchen Quartz White Cabinetry,Countertop,Property,Window,Kitchen,Fixture,Wood,Home appliance,Building,Lighting
Tango Design Studio

Wanita Rd Project

Tango Design Studio
Tango Design Studio
Tango Design Studio

There’s a calmness to this kitchen that can put you at ease even in the midst of a dinner rush. The creamy, dreamy palette of whites and creams makes the wood tones stand out. Reflective counters and full windows help make the space bright and airy. 

Check out our full tour of this Toronto kitchen renovation that makes culinary dreams come true.

3. Fresh eco-friendly update

Handsart Residence Exterior Unit 7 Architecture Modern houses Plant,Sky,Daytime,Building,Shade,Urban design,Grass,Tree,Residential area,Landscape
Unit 7 Architecture

Handsart Residence Exterior

Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture

We’re travelling to Winnipeg next to check out a home from the 1960s that got a groovy update. The exterior of the home is wrapped in a perforated screen that gives it a futuristic look. This outdoor terrace and backyard space is funky and even eco-friendly. The architects at Unit 7 did a fabulous job on this home. 

Clever open plan

ZT Residence Interiors , Unit 7 Architecture Unit 7 Architecture Modern conservatory Table,Property,Furniture,Building,Window,Wood,Interior design,Chair,Houseplant,Hall
Unit 7 Architecture

ZT Residence Interiors

Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture

Inside, an open plan main floor connects the spaces of the home. Tucked behind a half wall, this dining space sits in a solarium space. The interiors feel like an art gallery because of the spaciousness, the white walls, and the crisp modern style. 

See more of this Winnipeg home renovation in our feature.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

4. Modern meets traditional

New Edinburgh Renovations, Jane Thompson Architect Jane Thompson Architect Scandinavian style houses Wood Blue Plant,Sky,Building,Window,Leaf,Tree,Twig,Branch,House,Sunlight
Jane Thompson Architect

New Edinburgh Renovations

Jane Thompson Architect
Jane Thompson Architect
Jane Thompson Architect

Old homes don’t embody the spirit of openness and connectedness of modern design. Enclosed rooms and low ceilings were no match for the architects at Jane Thompson in Ottawa. Fitting within the traditional boundaries of the home, the modern renovation created livable interiors with character.

Scandinavian influence

New Edinburgh Renovations, Jane Thompson Architect Jane Thompson Architect Kitchen Wood Brown Cabinetry,Table,Property,Countertop,Furniture,Kitchen sink,Kitchen,Chair,Wood,Lighting
Jane Thompson Architect

New Edinburgh Renovations

Jane Thompson Architect
Jane Thompson Architect
Jane Thompson Architect

White walls and a painted white ceiling create an expansive feeling in this kitchen. Windows bring in cool light to illuminate the home while wood furniture and a funky wood wall treatment warm up the home. Stainless steel appliances and fixtures create a sleek vibe. The casual aesthetic with a hint of Scandinavian influence makes this an effortlessly chic kitchen. 

Curious to see the rest of the home? We did a feature on this Ottawa home reno with character.

2 sad gardens get lush makeovers
Which new look is your favourite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks