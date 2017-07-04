4 Stunning Canadian home renovation projects

We’re rounding up 4 of the most stunning newly renovated Canadian homes today. We’ll see renovations that created brighter and more open homes that their families will love for years to come. We’ll pay special attention to the kitchen space in these homes. The kitchen is often the flashpoint for any renovation. It highlights best the blending of old and new architecture. When you have a fresh and livable kitchen, the rest of your home will follow suit. Let’s start our list now and check out our first stunning reno!
The first home we’re looking at today is memorable for more than it’s summer-ready outdoor pool and deck. Architects at Lex Parker Designs expanded this 1960s home into a modern and elegant abode. The revitalised landscaping is natural, using rocks and native plants to inspire tranquillity.
The goals of the renovation included creating an open concept living room, dining space, and kitchen. This sparkling white kitchen has a glossy modern look. We love the long and narrow kitchen island come breakfast bar!
You can tour the entirety of this elegant renovated Ontario home in our feature.
The next renovation we’re looking has a graceful and luxurious kitchen in this Toronto home. The kitchen planners at Tango Design Studios used a creamy colour palette and plenty of space to create the look.
There’s a calmness to this kitchen that can put you at ease even in the midst of a dinner rush. The creamy, dreamy palette of whites and creams makes the wood tones stand out. Reflective counters and full windows help make the space bright and airy.
Check out our full tour of this Toronto kitchen renovation that makes culinary dreams come true.
We’re travelling to Winnipeg next to check out a home from the 1960s that got a groovy update. The exterior of the home is wrapped in a perforated screen that gives it a futuristic look. This outdoor terrace and backyard space is funky and even eco-friendly. The architects at Unit 7 did a fabulous job on this home.
Inside, an open plan main floor connects the spaces of the home. Tucked behind a half wall, this dining space sits in a solarium space. The interiors feel like an art gallery because of the spaciousness, the white walls, and the crisp modern style.
See more of this Winnipeg home renovation in our feature.
Old homes don’t embody the spirit of openness and connectedness of modern design. Enclosed rooms and low ceilings were no match for the architects at Jane Thompson in Ottawa. Fitting within the traditional boundaries of the home, the modern renovation created livable interiors with character.
White walls and a painted white ceiling create an expansive feeling in this kitchen. Windows bring in cool light to illuminate the home while wood furniture and a funky wood wall treatment warm up the home. Stainless steel appliances and fixtures create a sleek vibe. The casual aesthetic with a hint of Scandinavian influence makes this an effortlessly chic kitchen.
Curious to see the rest of the home? We did a feature on this Ottawa home reno with character.