This home heats up with an energy-efficient renovation

If you think that family homes need to be large, grandiose buildings and that your budget simply won't stretch to something like that, then think again, as this tidy and pretty property is more than adequate for a family of three. Proving that you don't need a huge house to live well, the architects that designed this gorgeous home were cautious to include fantastic energy-efficient technology, such as a heat pump, ventilation systems and triple glazed windows, but more than that, in a bid to retain as much thermal energy as possible, an extra layer of external plaster has been added. Just wait until you see the beautiful kitchen and dining room though. Sunny? You don't know the half of it!
Natural wood, red clay roof tiles and a cream render finish have certainly all worked their magic on this gorgeous family home, don't you agree? Opting for three large windows on the ground floor will have made for a wonderfully bright interior too!
From this angle, you can see just how bijou and compact the proportions of this home are. They are by no means unliveable, but knowing that there is more than enough room for a family of three certainly does make us think again about our preconceptions of family houses. We actually love how self-contained this building looks. And stoic!
With a garden already looking every inch a family haven, it's delightful to see that one of the side passages has been transformed into a pretty little terrace where some alfresco dining can be enjoyed. Effectively, this adds a whole extra 'room' in the warm and sunny months, which must be invaluable.
How welcoming, relaxing and chilled out does this interior feel? With gargantuan amounts of sunlight pouring in through the numerous windows and a natural wood framework in place, there is simply no room for anything other than good vibes and positivity! Terracotta floor tiles add to the toasty feel and simple decorating and storage furniture means that it's the ambience that really captures all the attention. How dreamy!
We thought it might be fun to show you a shot of the home as it was being built. Here, you can see that the framework really is all wood and even at this rudimentary stage, you can tell the finished property will be something beautiful, can't you?
Now you can really get to grips with the layout of this home and decide for yourself is three people can live here comfortably. An open plan kitchen/living dining room space takes up the lion share of the ground floor, but there is still room for a charming home office and even a small bathroom.
Walk up the stairs and you'll be shocked at hoe much space there is. Technically, we thin that you could have squeezed three decently-sized bedrooms up here, but with only two needed, the proportions are wildly generous. The family bathroom looks as though it would be comfortable too and with the exception of a few morning queues, we know that we could live here more than happily, as a family of three!
