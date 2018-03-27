Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Home decor items to make your home feel (a bit) like a mansion

Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada
Heimkino Berlin, raumdeuter GbR raumdeuter GbR Media room
Every once in a while, it’s nice to feel like a millionaire. While a pet tiger may be out of your price range, there are lots of little luxuries that you can add to your home design in order to take things up a notch. Live large with these 10 home decor items that’ll make you feel like you’re in the lap of luxury!

1. ​A clawfoot tub

12 Tommy Prince Road SW, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern bathroom Bathtub,Property,White,Product,Plumbing fixture,Window,Wood,Lighting,Bathroom,Interior design
Bringing along with it the majestic character of the highly embellished Victorian era, a clawfoot bathtub adds instant “wow factor” to even the simplest of bathrooms. Turning a basic tub into a decadent showpiece, this elegant clawfoot tub sits front and center, with an chandelier overhead adding to the glamorous atmosphere.

​2. A marble sink

Powder Room Detail Douglas Design Studio Classic style bathroom
An expansive marble floor might fall out of your price range, but perhaps a marble sink is less of a stretch. Indulge your senses with the smooth, cool, heaviness of richly marbled stone, for a bathroom experience fit for royalty.

3. ​A custom kitchen island

View Looking into Kitchen from Dining Room STUDIO Z Kitchen black windows,blue cabinets,brushed metal stools,cutout handles,Diamond pendant lights,dishwasher drawer,industrial metal windows,LED lighting,,marble backsplash,marble counter top,
Here’s a more practical measure: upgrade your kitchen with a custom-designed kitchen island that includes everything you could ask for (and nothing that you wouldn’t ask for). Balancing luxury with utility, this kitchen upgrade brings the luxuries of increased efficiency, increased storage, and a generous amount of workspace.

4. ​A rec room where you can golf

Golf Room Douglas Design Studio Media room
This design takes things up a notch: here, a basement has been outfitted with astroturf, a putting green, and a big screen where the residents can use a golf simulator to practice their sport. Talk about a luxurious lifestyle: even on stormy days, this rec room provides a place to indulge in outdoor hobbies.

5. ​A pool table

Bell Interiors Unit 7 Architecture Media room pool table,industrial
Entertain your millionaire friends with a billiards room! This pool table benefits from a mysterious ambience created by soft, dark colours, with industrial elements giving the room a dramatic edge.

6. ​A home bar (that’s well stocked!)

Heimkino Berlin, raumdeuter GbR raumdeuter GbR Media room
Turn things up with a custom-designed home bar, transforming a portion of your home into a space that’s designed purely for fun. Because any home can become a mansion with the glamour of a well-stocked home bar.

7. ​Artisanal furniture

Live edge bar top Unit 7 Architecture Living room bar top,live edge,industrial bar
Handcrafted furniture is the ultimate luxury. It comes with a higher price tag than your bargain finds at IKEA, but there’s no denying the enriching qualities of something that’s handmade and infused with passion, skill, and originality. 

In this example, the architects and designers from Unit 7 Architecture have incorporated a live edge bar top into this stylish wine cellar/home bar.

8. ​Furniture you’re afraid to spill wine on

Victorian Modern, Douglas Design Studio Douglas Design Studio Living room Multicolored fireplace,living,living room,sofa,credenza,chair,lounge chair
Daring whites, creams, and yellows! High quality brocades, antiques, leathers, and custom prints! If you’d think twice before balancing a glass of wine on the armrest, this is the furniture you need in your mansion-worthy living room.

9. ​A fireplace… but not just any fireplace.

Bell fireplace Unit 7 Architecture Living room Property,Furniture,Table,Couch,Comfort,Wood,Lighting,Interior design,Flooring,Architecture
Go for something that steals the show, like this majestic central fireplace and chimney that can be enjoyed from all sides.

10. ​A pool house

Pool House +tongtong Modern houses pool house,toronto,guesthouse
First step, a pool. If you’ve already covered that base, a pool house or small detached guest home with elevate your outdoor space, offering the possibility of a luxurious poolside getaway.

Find more home decor ideas in this ideabook: 6 ways to elevate your home decor with black and white

Vancouver Style in 5 incredible houses
Share your thoughts on these home design ideas below!

