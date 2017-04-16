Is a home sauna for you? Sauna styles and facts

Is a home sauna for you? Much like a pool or hot tub, a sauna requires a fair amount of upkeep, requiring an ongoing periodical investment of time and money to keep it running safely. Also like a pool or hot tub, whether or not a sauna is “worth it” largely depends on how much you actually end up using it throughout its life cycle. In general terms, the initial investment runs between $2,000 (for a simple design and DIY installation) to $8,000 (a professional installation, custom design, and any professional upgrades to ventilation and electrical systems will contribute to this cost). Not a cheap investment, but during these cold Canadian winters, it’s hard to argue with the idea of a toasty, relaxing sauna!

