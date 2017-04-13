Your browser is out-of-date.

Gardening: What Your Favourite Flowers Say About Your Personality

Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada
homify Garden Plants & flowers Pink
Just as your preferred colours can reveal information about your personality, knowing the hidden symbolism behind your favourite garden flowers can deliver interesting insight. Flowers have long held a place in the heart of numerous cultural traditions, with different flowers being used to celebrate specific events and life milestones. You already know that roses are linked to romance, but what do you know about the symbolic meaning of tulips, lilies, and lavender? Read on to discover what your garden favourites might be saying about you.

​Tulip

Tulips for cottage garden design
homify

Tulips for cottage garden design

homify
homify
homify

This easily recognized flower has enjoyed popularity for centuries, with a spike in popularity  (along with a very high price per tulip bulb) during the famous “tulip mania” of the 17th century. This flower is said to symbolize perfect love, with its bold colour and simple, iconic contour portraying a sense of simplicity. If you’re in love with a particular colour, see the interpretations of the specific tulip colours below: 

Yellow: cheerful thoughts 

White: forgiveness 

Purple: royalty 

Red: love 

Dark purple/black: a lover’s heart

​Rose

My Cheshire Garden - Rose New Dawn - Caroline Benedict Smith Garden Design Cheshire
Caroline Benedict Smith Garden Design Cheshire

My Cheshire Garden – Rose New Dawn – Caroline Benedict Smith Garden Design Cheshire

Caroline Benedict Smith Garden Design Cheshire
Caroline Benedict Smith Garden Design Cheshire
Caroline Benedict Smith Garden Design Cheshire

Red roses are most often linked to ideas of love and romantic desire. Similarly, deep red roses are an iconic symbol of beauty. A large variety of roses has given way to a rich collection of interpretations:

White: innocence, purity, silence 

Pink: gentleness 

Yellow: friendship, new beginnings 

Orange: enthusiasm 

Coral: sympathy, modesty 

Lavender: love at first sight

​Peonies

My Cheshire Garden - Peonies, Bowl of Beauty - Caroline Benedict Smith Garden Design Cheshire
Caroline Benedict Smith Garden Design Cheshire

My Cheshire Garden – Peonies, Bowl of Beauty – Caroline Benedict Smith Garden Design Cheshire

Caroline Benedict Smith Garden Design Cheshire
Caroline Benedict Smith Garden Design Cheshire
Caroline Benedict Smith Garden Design Cheshire

This fragrant flower offers up abundant blossoms, brightening shady areas with their fluffy petals and sweet scent. If you’re a peony lover, you’re looking at both a happy life and a happy marriage—two qualities that this flower is said to symbolize.

​Lavender

Lavender and roses
Roger Webster Garden Design

Lavender and roses

Roger Webster Garden Design
Roger Webster Garden Design
Roger Webster Garden Design

Often serving as a decorative bundle or aromatic item that gives the home a rustic, down-to-Earth feel, lavender is linked to ideas of devotion and virtue. In this lush arrangement from the landscape designers at Roger Webster Garden Design, lavender lines a stone path as it winds under trellises overflowing with climbing flowers. 

​Iris

GREIGE STONE
Anna Paghera s.r.l. – Green Design

Anna Paghera s.r.l. - Green Design
Anna Paghera s.r.l. – Green Design
Anna Paghera s.r.l. - Green Design

A complex and highly diverse species, irises have taken on an enormous amount of cultural meanings throughout history. This flower is linked to the French monarchy as the inspiration of the iconic fleur-de-lis symbol. In Ancient Greece, an iris was said to be a symbol to link heaven and Earth. If your favourite flower is an iris, then values of of faith, valor, and wisdom may feature prominently in your personality.

​Daisy

Use colour, shape and form to create the 'look'
Perfect Plants Ltd

Use colour, shape and form to create the 'look'

Perfect Plants Ltd
Perfect Plants Ltd
Perfect Plants Ltd

A symbol of youth and childlike wonder, a daisy enjoys strong cultural ties to notions of innocence.

​Lily

Summer Calla Lily Plant
Appleyard London

Summer Calla Lily Plant

Appleyard London
Appleyard London
Appleyard London

This flower is often linked to motherly and feminine qualities. In general, a lily shows a deep appreciation for physical beauty. Day lilies are a Chinese emblem for “mother”. Drawn instead to the tiny pink and white bells of the lily of the valley? These little flowers are said to represent a sense of sweetness.

