Trend-proof decor: 7 paint colours that won't out of style

We know that you don't decorate your home only to stay in line with current trends and fashions, but it is always nice to know what interior designers see as steadfast colour choices that will never date. Naturally, there will be at least one expected hue in here, namely white, as it is timeless and forever elegant, but we think you might be a little taken aback by some of the other shades that look set to stand the test of time. Before you reach for a paintbrush and irrevocably change the look of your home, come with us now as we give you all the inside info you need for making the right colour selections!
It's time to start thinking about all those warm biscuit tones, soft browns and really cosy neutrals that can create a warm and inviting ambience. We think these hues work well everywhere, but especially in your living room!
Who doesn't love a piquant splash of firetruck red now and then? If you don't fancy the idea of a whole wall, then definitely keep it in mind for beautiful accents, as it s a trend that is here to stay! We could definitely cope with a red front door!
Here it is! The one colour you knew for sure would forever be a trend! Perfect for maximising light flow, keeping a home fresh and creating stunning minimalist-inspired interiors, white is the ultimate neutral that allows you to build a beautiful home around it.
So perfect for bedrooms, where you want calming influences to take centre stage, sky blue is a popular colour choice that we can't see falling out of grace for a long time. Even as a single feature wall, this lovely hue adds warmth, style and easy relaxation in droves.
We've talked about warm neutrals, but they aren't the only option! Calm neutral colours, such as pale greys, beiges and creams offer instant sophistication, style and a beautiful finish that will look modern for years to come.
If you can't live without a good dose of vibrant colour, then you might like to embrace some really out there red! Perfect for adding warmth and drama to any room, crimson never looks anything other than beautiful and really demonstrates a passion for design!
How could the colour of sunshine ever go out of style? We don't think it can! Pastel yellow is a soft and sweet way to add a little warmth to any room and being so close to the neutral end of the spectrum, it is a great base for extra decorative touches, such as wall murals.
