This gorgeous modern bungalow shines in the desert sun

A desert landscape is hard to come by in Canada. The closest you can come is by travelling to the Okanagan where wineries flourish around the Osoyoos Lake. Today, we’re travelling to Chile to see an adorable bungalow that lets you get in touch with the desert landscape.
The architects at Sun Architecture created this home with fine balance. We will see clean modern interiors with wood finishes and textures. The roof of the home may appear flat, but an intriguing slope creates dynamic interiors. Let’s start our tour now and dream of trips to the Okanagan Valley where we can find this sense of warmth that the desert landscape provides.
As the sun sets, the colours of the desert spark to life around the home. This bungalow is a wood framed building atop a reinforced concrete slab. Rocky and sandy landscaping around gives you the feeling of being stranded on a desert outpost in your own desolate corner of the world. Floor to ceiling glazing lets you peer into the living room. You can just make out the concrete cantilevered deck that extends along the home.
Don’t be fooled by the desert surroundings, life's lush here! A manicured green lawn frames the home and in the distance, green trees thrive. The home is arranged in an L shape so life on one floor feels expansive. There are plenty of outdoor spaces in the home where you can enjoy the sun and warmth. This home is a darling oasis all on its own.
Inside the living room, we see the incredible volumes that the unique roof creates. The room feels open to the outdoors. Exposed beams and a painted white ceiling create expansiveness and add character to the space. Contrasting shades of black and white give the home a modern edge. Wood and tan additions bring a sprinkle of warmth to this lively room.
Modern and boxy, this kitchen has edgy style. Minimalist white cabinetry has a high gloss finish that reflects light. The black countertops create contrast and balance. An oversized wood table in the centre creates a faux kitchen island and adds a homey touch.
The long bungalow is partly connected through an open plan design. Wood floors and stone wall treatments bring natural textures inside and evoke the warmth of the desert landscape that surrounds the home. Skylights help to brighten the home while heavy black beams frame each room beautifully.
Clerestory windows up high brighten the space while maintaining privacy. In this half of the home, exposed concrete floors add an industrial style that’s unexpected.
From this angle, the home has an endearing simple design. Bungalow life is minimalist, clean, and functional. This is a home of contrasts. There are high and low volumes inside. One end of the home looks out on a green lawn while the other sees this sandy desert vista. The balance of form is remarkable.
We’ll end our tour by checking out one the terrace. This fun feature of the home is massive. A partially covered deck creates an opportunity for outdoor living that truly connects you with the desert. Patio furniture is arranged for outdoor entertaining and visiting with friends late into the warm evenings.
We hope you enjoyed our tour of this funky desert bungalow! Next, check out our feature on a beautiful open concept home that keeps it simple.