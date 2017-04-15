This gorgeous modern bungalow shines in the desert sun

A desert landscape is hard to come by in Canada. The closest you can come is by travelling to the Okanagan where wineries flourish around the Osoyoos Lake. Today, we’re travelling to Chile to see an adorable bungalow that lets you get in touch with the desert landscape.

The architects at Sun Architecture created this home with fine balance. We will see clean modern interiors with wood finishes and textures. The roof of the home may appear flat, but an intriguing slope creates dynamic interiors. Let’s start our tour now and dream of trips to the Okanagan Valley where we can find this sense of warmth that the desert landscape provides.