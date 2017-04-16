Energy-efficient renovation of a Toronto house

Today, we’re touring a cozy home in Toronto’s Bloordale Village. The architects at Solares Architecture conducted a major renovation to make the home energy efficient and livable. Perfect for a family, the home feels warm thanks to the original wood and brick textures. There’s a basement suite with its own entrance that can be rented out as a mortgage helper or converted into an in-law suite in the future. We’ll see an open concept main floor flooded with light from three sides, brightening up the heart of the home. Ready to take a closer look? Let’s start our tour now!
The exterior of this Toronto home is charming and has a classic gable shape. A brick facade and a bay window upstairs make the home look inviting. Narrow and slim, the home is surprisingly efficient with the interior spaces. As part of the renovation, they made the house air-tight by radically improving the insulation. Installing a high-efficiency boiler, compact radiators, and wood-burning stove keep the home warm and toasty.
This central open plan space is the heart of the home. A slim wood staircase takes you to the bedrooms up on the second level. The kitchen at the centre of it all has an island and breakfast bar for casual dining and increased counter space. The ceilings feel high and bright while the original wood floors stun with their character and colour. Steel and silver accents brighten up the home even more.
This large kitchen has a colourful surprise. One wall is done up in a fabulous mural! It adds colour to the otherwise neutral space. Around each window, there’s a narrow wood frame that helps keep the home feeling warm and cozy. Look closely and you’ll see the stove in the corner--a must have in the wintertime. The new countertop on the kitchen island looks soft and durable.
Twist around and you'll see the dining room on the far side of the kitchen. An open plan connects all three spaces in the home together, creating clear sightlines and in the process a feeling of expansiveness. Your home feels larger when you use a modern open plan like this. The dining room is connected to the kitchen, yet it feels intimate and secluded sitting at the far end of the room.
A flash of exposed brick helps the transition between the black and white wall treatments upstairs. The curve of the ceiling creates coziness. Photos on the wall, a full-length mirror, and a lovely patterned rug show make this transitional space feel homier.
This corner of the bedroom is delightful. The carved panelled doors match the wood framed window. A chair and side table create a corner where you can unwind with a book before bed. The bedroom is bright and the radiator along the wall adds a touch of charm to the room.
The bay window is a stunning feature in the home. It transforms this simple bedroom into a gorgeous space full of character. Wood furniture makes the bedroom feel homey and cozy, and it’s all low to the ground. This added bonus makes the room appear taller and airier as the gabled ceiling curves inward.
To end our tour, we’ll take a look at the cozy family room. Bright and comfortable, the room has double doors that open up to the backyard. A pair of end tables with lamps creates a pleasant symmetry while a gallery wall gives the room an updated look.
Thanks for taking a tour of the post reno look for a cozy Toronto home. Next, check out our feature on 4 stunning Canadian home renovation projects for more home inspiration.