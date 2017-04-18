Save precious space in your home with these sliding doors

Minimalist and subtle or decorated and the star of the show? Clear glass or slid wood? With aluminum beams or wooden frames?
Choosing a sliding door is all about finding one that suits the decor and design of your home. A sliding door is not only useful and practical, separating functional areas of the home, but it's also a decor element in itself. What's more is that it divides spaces while taking up very little room!
In this homify article, we are going to look at 8 wonderful sliding doors that combine beauty and comfort, while maximizing square footage. You'll see just how aesthetically appealing a sliding door can be as well as how it can bring a modern allure to the environment with a truly wonderful result.
Shall we take a look?
A sliding door with coloured glass breaks up the white tones in a room in this open-plan, modern apartment. This is a winning choice if you want to create contrast without invading the space available. This is a gentle way to separate areas.
A surprise… behind the door!
The frosted glass sliding door gently separates these two areas, while taking up minimal space. It also provides privacy in a very classic and modern way.
To give character to the most minimalist space, choose a decorated sliding door. This works very well in a home with a neutral colour palette, adding a subtle sense of style and decor.
A sliding door should add value to the furnishing of a home. So why not opt for a coloured sliding door, like this one? It adds a colourful splash to the neutral environment, while the clean lines make for a linear look and feel.
This is guaranteed to give your home an energetic boost!
How do we divide a dining room and kitchen, without taking away from the personality, charm and flow of the home?
Why not go for an industrial chic look and feel with glass doors and aluminum frames? This works in harmony with the windows and the trendy furniture, creating uniformity and consistency throughout the environment.
Save precious centimeters and add charm to an open space by using this type of frosted glass. You'll have a very intriguing and earthy environment.
This sliding door features transparent glass with aluminum frames and horizontal sleepers.
This is a very pleasant way to divide environments, while creating a strong personality throughout the design.
This look and feel is perfect for any type of environment, from the most traditional to the most rustic. A wooden sliding door is versatile and convenient, but also very beautiful.
