Save precious space in your home with these sliding doors

Minimalist and subtle or decorated and the star of the show? Clear glass or slid wood? With aluminum beams or wooden frames?

Choosing a sliding door is all about finding one that suits the decor and design of your home. A sliding door is not only useful and practical, separating functional areas of the home, but it's also a decor element in itself. What's more is that it divides spaces while taking up very little room!

In this homify article, we are going to look at 8 wonderful sliding doors that combine beauty and comfort, while maximizing square footage. You'll see just how aesthetically appealing a sliding door can be as well as how it can bring a modern allure to the environment with a truly wonderful result.

Shall we take a look?