Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Turn up the heat in your bedroom with tropical decor

Leigh Leigh
Casa Xixim, Specht Architects Specht Architects Tropical style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Tropical decor can be the thing you need to give your home that wow factor. In fact tropical is very, very hot right now!

This is why the best place to implement tropical decor is in your bedroom, giving it a very stylish and refreshing look and feel. You also don't need to do a lot to achieve this. A few tropical elements here and there can change the whole design of your bedroom.

We are going to walk you through some fabulous examples, by interior designers from around the world. You won't believe how easy it is to add tropical decor to your bedroom or how stunning it looks.

Shall we take a look?

1. Tropical wallpaper

Green&Yellow Pixers Tropical style bedroom Multicolored leaves,tropical,jungle,wall mural,wallpaper
Pixers

Green&Yellow

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

This bedroom features stunning bold and bright wallpaper, with different coloured leaves. This enhances the entire sleeping area giving it a beautiful and unique look and feel. 

Do you see how the wallpaper becomes the focal point of design?

2. More subtle

Casa Folha, Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Tropical style bedroom
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura

Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura

If bold prints aren't for you, opt for a more subtle design like we find here. The wooden floors, walls and furniture create a cozy haven of tropical bliss.

The high wooden ceiling beams create a voluminous effect so you feel like you're in a cave.

3. Light linens

Casa Xixim, Specht Architects Specht Architects Tropical style bedroom
Specht Architects

Casa Xixim

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

The white bed canopy and neutral linen makes for a very refreshing environment that is further enhanced in this design by the beautiful surrounding view. 

Don't you love how the sliding doors open up, allowing fresh air and sunshine to flow into the interior space?

4. Natural materials

漫峇厘 有偶設計 YOO Design Tropical style bedroom
有偶設計 YOO Design

漫峇厘

有偶設計 YOO Design
有偶設計 YOO Design
有偶設計 YOO Design

This bedroom features all sorts of materials including a thatch roof, wooden floor and patterned stone wall. This mix of materials creates an enriched environment that's simply stunning.

Have a look at these tips for making your home roar with raw materials.

5. White and wood

Casa Xixim, Specht Architects Specht Architects Tropical style bedroom
Specht Architects

Casa Xixim

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

Pair white linen, floors and walls with wooden elements for a light, bright and refreshing interior space.

Once again, we can also see how connecting interior spaces to exterior spaces makes for a tropical design all on its own.

6. The tropical headboard

homify Tropical style bedroom Blue
homify

homify
homify
homify

Headboards a wonderful design element, merging functionality with style.

In this bedroom, we can see how a tropical headboard reinvigorates the very simple bedroom. 

Have a look at 38 of the most original bed headboards ever.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Introduce plants

CASA BRUNO ventiladores de estilo tropical/colonial, Casa Bruno American Home Decor Casa Bruno American Home Decor Tropical style bedroom
Casa Bruno American Home Decor

Casa Bruno American Home Decor
Casa Bruno American Home Decor
Casa Bruno American Home Decor

Put plants or vases of flowers in your bedroom, connecting the interior space to the beautiful outdoors. Simple yet effective!

8. Colourful tones

Villa Verde, Goa., Studio MoMo Studio MoMo Tropical style bedroom
Studio MoMo

Studio MoMo
Studio MoMo
Studio MoMo

This bedroom features accents of colours in the form of artwork, linen and cushions. The patterned flooring enhances this effect, making for a very appealing interior space.

Sometimes all you need is a little colour to achieve a stunning interior design.

Have a look at how colours influence your bedroom.

9. Tropical wallpaper matches the cushions

Quarto de Hóspedes "Cabana Tropical Verde e Fúcsia" By Andreia Louraço Design e Interiores, Andreia Louraço - Designer de Interiores (Email: atelier.andreialouraco@gmail.com) Andreia Louraço - Designer de Interiores (Email: atelier.andreialouraco@gmail.com) Tropical style bedroom Textile Green
Andreia Louraço – Designer de Interiores (Email: atelier.andreialouraco@gmail.com)

Andreia Louraço - Designer de Interiores (Email: atelier.andreialouraco@gmail.com)
Andreia Louraço – Designer de Interiores (Email: atelier.andreialouraco@gmail.com)
Andreia Louraço - Designer de Interiores (Email: atelier.andreialouraco@gmail.com)

This is a wonderful example of how you can use different elements in your bedroom, allowing them to work in harmony with one another.

Tip: Add bedside lamps to your bedroom for a stunning touch.

10. Capitalize on the view

Mariposa House, arqflores / architect arqflores / architect Tropical style bedroom
arqflores / architect

Mariposa House

arqflores / architect
arqflores / architect
arqflores / architect

We've already seen what a big role the surrounding view can play when it comes to your tropical bedroom an this is another great example. If you can, use the beautiful landscape around your home as the focal point. When in doubt, nature is the best form of decor!

Also see how you can bring exotic to your home.

Kitchen style battle: Mediterranean vs Scandinavian
Are you convinced that it's time to go tropical?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks