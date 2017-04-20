Home Decor: Find the Perfect Kitchen Colour Scheme

When it comes to choosing a new kitchen, we'd all love to be able to pretend that getting the perfect amount of storage and the right organisation solutions are what we are really focussed on, but let's be honest for a moment and admit that colour schemes are up there too! It's not a problem to be more excited about the aesthetic touches than the practical ones, as you can leave them to your kitchen planner, within reason, so how about we explore pretty kitchen colour schemes together and try to find your perfect pairing?