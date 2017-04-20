Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Home Decor: Find the Perfect Kitchen Colour Scheme

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Industrial style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to choosing a new kitchen, we'd all love to be able to pretend that getting the perfect amount of storage and the right organisation solutions are what we are really focussed on, but let's be honest for a moment and admit that colour schemes are up there too! It's not a problem to be more excited about the aesthetic touches than the practical ones, as you can leave them to your kitchen planner, within reason, so how about we explore pretty kitchen colour schemes together and try to find your perfect pairing? 

1. White and grey.

Wavell, Linebox Studio Linebox Studio Modern kitchen Cabinetry,Furniture,Property,Countertop,Kitchen appliance,Chair,Wood,Home appliance,Shelving,Kitchen
Linebox Studio

Wavell

Linebox Studio
Linebox Studio
Linebox Studio

You're going to see a lot of colours that work alongside white in this article, but we don't want you to overlook grey. One of THE colours this year, in interior design terms, it is considered to be a new neutral and adds a softer contrast than black.

2. Turquoise and white.

The Hambly House, dpai architecture inc dpai architecture inc Modern kitchen Furniture,Table,Azure,Interior design,Orange,Wood,Building,Living room,Flooring,Floor
dpai architecture inc

The Hambly House

dpai architecture inc
dpai architecture inc
dpai architecture inc

Woah! It's an unusual technique to have the appliances in the accent colour, as well as the backsplash, but we can't deny that we are digging it! Turquoise and white will always have a retro feel, as it brings to mind old fashioned diners. Dreamy! 

3. Black and white.

Wanita Rd Project, Tango Design Studio Tango Design Studio Kitchen Quartz White Furniture,Countertop,Cabinetry,Table,Window,Kitchen & dining room table,Chair,Wood,Kitchen,Lighting
Tango Design Studio

Wanita Rd Project

Tango Design Studio
Tango Design Studio
Tango Design Studio

What could be more classic than some wonderful monochrome? Always elegant and stylish, black bottom cabinets look perfectly balanced by white top ones!

4. Wood and white.

Kitchen Douglas Design Studio Modern kitchen Table,Furniture,Property,Wood,Cabinetry,Architecture,Tile flooring,Floor,Flooring,Wall
Douglas Design Studio

Kitchen

Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio

You might have expected white to be the main colour here, but actually, it;s the accent! Organic and warm, this scheme is ideal for country homes.

5. Wood, white and chrome!

61 Paintbrush Park, Sonata Design Sonata Design Kitchen Table,Countertop,Furniture,Window,Chair,Building,Cabinetry,Kitchen,Wood,Couch
Sonata Design

61 Paintbrush Park

Sonata Design
Sonata Design
Sonata Design

If you love wood and white together, adding in a little chrome certainly won't hurt! Making the scheme more contemporary and cutting edge, the polished additions make for a stunning modern aesthetic.

6. Navy and white.

Main Kitchen Line with Marble Backsplash STUDIO Z Kitchen Cabinetry,Property,Countertop,Furniture,Table,Wood,Kitchen stove,Kitchen,Lighting,Interior design
STUDIO Z

Main Kitchen Line with Marble Backsplash

STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z

French navy might be one of the classiest colours out there and with some simple white next to it, you have a recipe for nautical success! Stunning!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Brick red and natural wood.

homify Industrial style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

What about if you don;t have painted walls? Well in that case, you need to work with the colour of your stone and in this case, brick red is partnered perfectly with wood! It really keeps everything natural and ready to accept an accent colour! 

8. Green and brick.

Бодрящий мохито, ЙОХ architects ЙОХ architects Industrial style kitchen
ЙОХ architects

ЙОХ architects
ЙОХ architects
ЙОХ architects

Speaking of natural, how about some earthy green and rustic red bricks? What a duo! Funky, eye-catching and warm all at the same time, this kitchen has us totally redesigning our own!

9. White and steel.

Fold Place, Linebox Studio Linebox Studio Modern kitchen Property,Furniture,Window,Wood,Cabinetry,Shelving,Countertop,Fixture,Interior design,Table
Linebox Studio

Fold Place

Linebox Studio
Linebox Studio
Linebox Studio

Simple, clean and unfussy, white and steel are a match made in contemporary kitchen heaven. No accent colours are needed in this space-age haven!

10. Beige and white.

Kitchen Alice D'Andrea Design Modern kitchen Wood Grey kitchen cabinet,kitchen appliances,kitchen island,kitchen floor,modern,modern design,tall ceilings,modern kitchen
Alice D&#39;Andrea Design

Kitchen

Alice D'Andrea Design
Alice D&#39;Andrea Design
Alice D'Andrea Design

Neutrals always work so well together and beige is one that has a natural propensity for adding a little depth and warmth, without overshadowing a scheme. It even looks good next to dark cabinets, as you can see here!

11. Black and steel.

Beautiful Kitchen FLUID LIVING STUDIO Modern kitchen Simple,modern kitchen,kitchen,open space kitchen,kitchen appliances,kitchen island,window
FLUID LIVING STUDIO

Beautiful Kitchen

FLUID LIVING STUDIO
FLUID LIVING STUDIO
FLUID LIVING STUDIO

If you like white and steel, prepare to fall in love with this idea! Black and steel offers a dark and brooding, maybe even, dare we say it… sexy kitchen aesthetic. There's just something so sleek and masterful about this pairing!

12. Lime and grey!

APARTAMENTO NUEVA GRANADA, ESTUDIO DUSSAN ESTUDIO DUSSAN Kitchen
ESTUDIO DUSSAN

ESTUDIO DUSSAN
ESTUDIO DUSSAN
ESTUDIO DUSSAN

Put the fun back into your kitchen by choosing a really out there cabinet colour, such as lime green, but pair it with the ultimate new neutral… grey! It diffuses the neon from looking 'too much' but doesn't drown out all the vivacity.

13. All-white everything.

Metro, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Kitchen Ceramic
Equipe Ceramicas

Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas

Hey, we couldn't talk about kitchen colour schemes and just ignore the most classic of them all, could we? While pairing two or more colours together can be fun, we all know that all-white everything is the most iconic kitchen colour scheme. It looks great, feels fresh and stays timeless, so who can argue with it?

For a little more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 7 low-budget kitchens that look expensive.

Turn up the heat in your bedroom with tropical decor
Which of these schemes would you use in your kitchen?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks