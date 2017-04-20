Home Decor: Find the Perfect Kitchen Colour Scheme

When it comes to choosing a new kitchen, we'd all love to be able to pretend that getting the perfect amount of storage and the right organisation solutions are what we are really focussed on, but let's be honest for a moment and admit that colour schemes are up there too! It's not a problem to be more excited about the aesthetic touches than the practical ones, as you can leave them to your kitchen planner, within reason, so how about we explore pretty kitchen colour schemes together and try to find your perfect pairing?
You're going to see a lot of colours that work alongside white in this article, but we don't want you to overlook grey. One of THE colours this year, in interior design terms, it is considered to be a new neutral and adds a softer contrast than black.
Woah! It's an unusual technique to have the appliances in the accent colour, as well as the backsplash, but we can't deny that we are digging it! Turquoise and white will always have a retro feel, as it brings to mind old fashioned diners. Dreamy!
What could be more classic than some wonderful monochrome? Always elegant and stylish, black bottom cabinets look perfectly balanced by white top ones!
You might have expected white to be the main colour here, but actually, it;s the accent! Organic and warm, this scheme is ideal for country homes.
If you love wood and white together, adding in a little chrome certainly won't hurt! Making the scheme more contemporary and cutting edge, the polished additions make for a stunning modern aesthetic.
French navy might be one of the classiest colours out there and with some simple white next to it, you have a recipe for nautical success! Stunning!
What about if you don;t have painted walls? Well in that case, you need to work with the colour of your stone and in this case, brick red is partnered perfectly with wood! It really keeps everything natural and ready to accept an accent colour!
Speaking of natural, how about some earthy green and rustic red bricks? What a duo! Funky, eye-catching and warm all at the same time, this kitchen has us totally redesigning our own!
Simple, clean and unfussy, white and steel are a match made in contemporary kitchen heaven. No accent colours are needed in this space-age haven!
Neutrals always work so well together and beige is one that has a natural propensity for adding a little depth and warmth, without overshadowing a scheme. It even looks good next to dark cabinets, as you can see here!
If you like white and steel, prepare to fall in love with this idea! Black and steel offers a dark and brooding, maybe even, dare we say it… sexy kitchen aesthetic. There's just something so sleek and masterful about this pairing!
Put the fun back into your kitchen by choosing a really out there cabinet colour, such as lime green, but pair it with the ultimate new neutral… grey! It diffuses the neon from looking 'too much' but doesn't drown out all the vivacity.
Hey, we couldn't talk about kitchen colour schemes and just ignore the most classic of them all, could we? While pairing two or more colours together can be fun, we all know that all-white everything is the most iconic kitchen colour scheme. It looks great, feels fresh and stays timeless, so who can argue with it?
