15 Canadian Country Style Living Rooms

Leigh Leigh
Интерьер/Волгоград/уч.хоз.Горная поляна/51м2, Дизайнстудия I M E N N O Дизайнстудия I M E N N O Living room
If you're looking for a living room that oozes functionality, comfort and charm, opt for a country-style look and feel.

Country-style design merges very simple furniture and colours with warm colours and earthy tones. It can also work in harmony with a variety of styles including a modern style, a French style  or even a Mediterranean style!

To prove it you, we've put together a range of country-style living rooms that will blow you away today. Each and every one is as unique and different as the next, but they all ooze a beautiful look and feel.

Shall we take a look?

1. Wooden walls, floors and ceiling create a haven of warmth

Family room Unit 7 Architecture Living room living room,family room,fireplace,cabin,cottage,country
Unit 7 Architecture

Family room

2. Stone walls and wooden ceiling beams merge raw materials, making for a beautiful country-style design

Vivienda en Vega de Selorio, RUBIO · BILBAO ARQUITECTOS RUBIO · BILBAO ARQUITECTOS Living room
RUBIO · BILBAO ARQUITECTOS

Have a look at these tips for making your home roar with raw materials.

3. Add cozy rugs for a warm and beautiful interior

homify Living room
homify

5. Trendy design

Living Room Douglas Design Studio Modern living room Red Furniture,Property,Plant,Picture frame,Interior design,Comfort,Living room,Architecture,Wood,Floor
Douglas Design Studio

Living Room

Country style doesn't have to be traditional or classic. Here we can see how a very modern and sleek apartment features a beautiful country theme thanks to the artwork and little decor touches here and there.

6. Use the wood for your fire to create a beautiful rustic display

КОМФОРТ ПО-ИТАЛЬЯНСКИ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Living room
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

8. The patterned rug and warm coloured cushions make for a stunning country interior

Living Room ZERO9 Living room
ZERO9

Living Room

9. Brick and wood makes for a delightful combination

КОМФОРТ ПО-ИТАЛЬЯНСКИ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Living room
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

10. Add a fireplace to your home for a functional, country touch

Log Cabin beside Japan Alps, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Living room Wood Wood effect
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Log Cabin beside Japan Alps

11. Connect to nature with large glass windows and doors

Residência Campos do Jordão, João Armentano Arquitetura João Armentano Arquitetura Living room
João Armentano Arquitetura

12. Utilize the attic for a cozy living space

casa del conte - 2013, architetto Davide Fornero architetto Davide Fornero Living room
architetto Davide Fornero

13. The steep gable roof makes for a dramatic design

Living Room Hart Design and Construction Living room
Hart Design and Construction

Living Room

14. Modern mixes with country for a sophisticated design

homify Living room
homify

A charming rustic house where you can recharge
Which is your favorite living room?

