15 Canadian Country Style Living Rooms

If you're looking for a living room that oozes functionality, comfort and charm, opt for a country-style look and feel.

Country-style design merges very simple furniture and colours with warm colours and earthy tones. It can also work in harmony with a variety of styles including a modern style, a French style or even a Mediterranean style!

To prove it you, we've put together a range of country-style living rooms that will blow you away today. Each and every one is as unique and different as the next, but they all ooze a beautiful look and feel.

Shall we take a look?