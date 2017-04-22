A 1797 square foot modern family home + floor plans

Today we are going to explore a 1797 square foot home, designed by architects HomeKONCEPT and see how they've made the absolute most of space.
This comfortable house features a beautiful loft and is ideal for those how enjoy modern and innovative solutions. It also has a kitchen, living room and dining area in an open plan design, which we will see on the plans and in real life! We will also see how natural light flows into the interior spaces.
The most incredible part of this home is how the master bedroom spills out onto a terrace, above the garage. You'll also love the neutral tones and how they contrast throughout.
Shall we take a look?
The home features a beautiful white facade with wooden cladding, which works in harmony with the grey roof. The result is a picturesque home that looks like a country-side cottage!
There is a strong connection between interior and exterior spaces, with a beautiful terrace, upstairs balcony and garden for enjoying the fresh air and sunshine.
Already we can see how the large glass windows and doors allow sunshine to flow into the home.
The front of the house is slightly more private than the back of the home, with a gorgeous and functional garage to keep the cars and bicycles neatly stored out of sight.
The front garden enhances the neutral and earthy tones of the facade, while steps lead up to a cozy and covered entrance. This keeps guests and family out of the hot sun or heavy rain while they wait for the door to be opened.
The outdoor spaces feature high-quality and durable furniture, which allow the family to dine outside or relax with a cup of tea. This is a great tip for any home!
Your outdoor spaces should be multi-functional, extending your living areas to the outdoors. If you have cushions on the outdoor chairs, make sure you pack them away in the evening so that they don't get ruined by adverse weather conditions.
Tip: Wood or wicker can be great options!
The interior of the home features the same neutral colours that we've seen throughout the exterior, creating a very elegant and cozy space.
The living room receives an abundance of natural light while the grey rug and sofas work in harmony with the white walls and wooden furniture.
The designers have merged function with trend, using the lights and the fireplace to add a stylish touch to the interior.
From this angle, we can see how the living areas flow into one another, making for a very spacious and bright look and feel.
Open plan is always a good option and not just because it makes a home feel spacious! It allows light to flow through it and makes for a very social and interactive space. The family can chat to each other, no matter where they are in the house!
Tip: Add a gorgeous piece of artwork to the walls of your home, introducing personality and charm to the environment.
The dining room and kitchen work in harmony with one another, partially separated by a little kitchen island.
This makes entertaining a breeze as dishes, cutlery and crockery can simply be passed between spaces.
The dining room table features a beautiful vase of fresh flowers – a great tip for any home!
In this image, we can see how the architectural plans reveal the open plan nature of the home as well as how every square inch has been utilized.
We can also see how the designers have made provision for the outdoor spaces, ensuring that there is a constant connection between the two.
What more could a family home need?
This plan shows how expertly designed the home is, even from the outside. We can see how every height and length of the building has been carefully thought out.
Don't you love the attic area in the roof?
