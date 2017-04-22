A 1797 square foot modern family home + floor plans

Today we are going to explore a 1797 square foot home, designed by architects HomeKONCEPT and see how they've made the absolute most of space.

This comfortable house features a beautiful loft and is ideal for those how enjoy modern and innovative solutions. It also has a kitchen, living room and dining area in an open plan design, which we will see on the plans and in real life! We will also see how natural light flows into the interior spaces.

The most incredible part of this home is how the master bedroom spills out onto a terrace, above the garage. You'll also love the neutral tones and how they contrast throughout.

Shall we take a look?