Energy-Efficient Passive House with Scandinavian-Style Decor

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
Hybrides und ökologisches Einfamilienhaus aus Beton und Massivholz in Mersch (Luxemburg), Maisons Loginter Maisons Loginter Modern style bedroom Wood
Luxembourg is that tiny and picturesque country nestled between France, Belgium, and Germany. In this corner of Europe, we’re seeing innovate and energy efficient architecture projects emerging from there. Today we travel there to see a beautiful family home where natural, untreated wood and concrete collide.

Architects at Massive Passive designed a home that meets the international passive house standard of energy efficiency. They also used ecologically friendly materials in its construction. Smart technology regulates air quality and a heat pump helps to keep energy use down.

The bright interiors are wrapped in oak. An open plan on the main floor connects the contemporary kitchen and sophisticated slate tiles. Floor-to-ceiling windows erase the boundaries between the interior and the exterior. We’ll see minimalist and Scandinavian design create a soft and modern look in the home. Let’s take a  look and see what makes this home worth a visit!

Boxy and modern

Hybrides und ökologisches Einfamilienhaus aus Beton und Massivholz in Mersch (Luxemburg), Maisons Loginter Maisons Loginter Modern houses
The home has plentiful glass and a large deck that extends to a lush green lawn. Boxy and modern, the shape of the home is elegant.

Open plan

Hybrides und ökologisches Einfamilienhaus aus Beton und Massivholz in Mersch (Luxemburg), Maisons Loginter Maisons Loginter Modern living room
The open plan interiors feature oak prominently. Plants liven up the home and black furniture helps frame the room simply.

Creative

Hybrides und ökologisches Einfamilienhaus aus Beton und Massivholz in Mersch (Luxemburg), Maisons Loginter Maisons Loginter Modern dining room
Creative built-in storage features hide belongings in plain sight while keeping the look of the home clean and minimalist. The wiry light fixtures are fun and bring a dynamic energy to the home.

Simplicity

Hybrides und ökologisches Einfamilienhaus aus Beton und Massivholz in Mersch (Luxemburg), Maisons Loginter Maisons Loginter Modern style bedroom Wood
The bedroom is crisp and simple. Wrapped in oak and full of natural light, the white linens and minimalist headboard inspire calm and tranquillity.

Living room

Hybrides und ökologisches Einfamilienhaus aus Beton und Massivholz in Mersch (Luxemburg), Maisons Loginter Maisons Loginter Modern living room
Taking a closer look at the living room, we notice how two couches face each other to create a cozy space for conversation.

Play room

Hybrides und ökologisches Einfamilienhaus aus Beton und Massivholz in Mersch (Luxemburg), Maisons Loginter Maisons Loginter Nursery/kid’s room
Pops of colour and asymmetrical furniture make the room fun and inviting for kids.

Outdoor living

Hybrides und ökologisches Einfamilienhaus aus Beton und Massivholz in Mersch (Luxemburg), Maisons Loginter Maisons Loginter Modern terrace
A spacious terrace lets you enjoy life in the outdoors and entertain guests in the open air. We hope you enjoyed our tour of this energy efficient Luxembourg home. 

Love Scandinavian design? Check out our tour of this converted country barn house with Scandinavian style.

Is Luxembourg worth a visit now that you've seen its beautiful architecture?

