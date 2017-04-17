Energy-Efficient Passive House with Scandinavian-Style Decor

Luxembourg is that tiny and picturesque country nestled between France, Belgium, and Germany. In this corner of Europe, we’re seeing innovate and energy efficient architecture projects emerging from there. Today we travel there to see a beautiful family home where natural, untreated wood and concrete collide.

Architects at Massive Passive designed a home that meets the international passive house standard of energy efficiency. They also used ecologically friendly materials in its construction. Smart technology regulates air quality and a heat pump helps to keep energy use down.

The bright interiors are wrapped in oak. An open plan on the main floor connects the contemporary kitchen and sophisticated slate tiles. Floor-to-ceiling windows erase the boundaries between the interior and the exterior. We’ll see minimalist and Scandinavian design create a soft and modern look in the home. Let’s take a look and see what makes this home worth a visit!