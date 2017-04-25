Explore refined Canadian style in this Ontario home

Craving Canadian home design that’s elegant and refined? Look no further than this lovely home by the interior designers and decorators at Frahm Interiors. Their talent for planning a space helps them exceed clients expectations and give them a home they never thought possible.

We will see interiors done up in neutral tones with ivory and cream taking the lead. The form is equally important as function in this home. We will find sophisticated storage solutions and livable interiors that don’t feel staged but are at once livable and elegant. Let’s take a look now and see the graceful interiors.