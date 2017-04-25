Explore refined Canadian style in this Ontario home

Craving Canadian home design that’s elegant and refined? Look no further than this lovely home by the interior designers and decorators at Frahm Interiors. Their talent for planning a space helps them exceed clients expectations and give them a home they never thought possible.
We will see interiors done up in neutral tones with ivory and cream taking the lead. The form is equally important as function in this home. We will find sophisticated storage solutions and livable interiors that don’t feel staged but are at once livable and elegant. Let’s take a look now and see the graceful interiors.
The foyer of the home sparkles in style. A rustic wood door has a curved arch and windows on each side. Dark wood is the elegant highlight that helps to frame the cream coloured interiors. A unique mosaic floor brings creativity to the space and evokes a Mediterranean style.
Full of style, this living room is usable and refined. Shining robins’ egg blue is the accent colour that helps break up the monochromatic grey look. A dry stack fireplace in the living room adds a touch of character. There’s a round mirror above the mantle, an addition that helps move this traditional living room towards a more modern style.
An absolute essential in a Canadian home, this Mudroom has plentiful storage and functionality. A bench and cubby spaces make room for everyone to put on and put away their winter gear. Instead of feeling like a utility shed, this mudroom feels like it’s part of the home.
Looking at one part of the kitchen we see bold symmetry at work to create an elegant look. All white cabinets have glass doors on the very top with built in lighting to display decor. This storage space helps create a spacious pantry for the well-organized cook.
The living room connects to the kitchen through an open archway. This semi-open plan is rooted in tradition but looks toward the future as open plan interiors are the modern fashion.
A dining table and china cabinet make up a casual dining room inside the kitchen space. This spacious kitchen has gorgeous herringbone floors that energize the room. A kitchen island in the centre doubles as a breakfast bar, but most meals are probably taken at the darling round dining table with its cozy chairs. We love the light fixture above the dining space. It has a touch of old-world charm, just like the light fixture in the entryway.
We hope you enjoyed our tour of the refined interiors at this Ontario home!