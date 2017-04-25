Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Explore refined Canadian style in this Ontario home

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
Texture and style, Frahm Interiors Frahm Interiors Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Craving Canadian home design that’s elegant and refined? Look no further than this lovely home by the interior designers and decorators at Frahm Interiors. Their talent for planning a space helps them exceed clients expectations and give them a home they never thought possible. 

We will see interiors done up in neutral tones with ivory and cream taking the lead. The form is equally important as function in this home. We will find sophisticated storage solutions and livable interiors that don’t feel staged but are at once livable and elegant. Let’s take a look now and see the graceful interiors.

Simple entryway

Texture and style, Frahm Interiors Frahm Interiors Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Marble Picture frame,Building,Door,Wood,Hall,Living room,Chair,Interior design,Shade,Floor
Frahm Interiors

Texture and style

Frahm Interiors
Frahm Interiors
Frahm Interiors

The foyer of the home sparkles in style. A rustic wood door has a curved arch and windows on each side. Dark wood is the elegant highlight that helps to frame the cream coloured interiors. A unique mosaic floor brings creativity to the space and evokes a Mediterranean style.

Living room

Texture and style, Frahm Interiors Frahm Interiors Living room Wood Couch,Furniture,Picture frame,Interior design,Living room,Table,Floor,Flooring,Real estate,studio couch
Frahm Interiors

Texture and style

Frahm Interiors
Frahm Interiors
Frahm Interiors

Full of style, this living room is usable and refined. Shining robins’ egg blue is the accent colour that helps break up the monochromatic grey look. A dry stack fireplace in the living room adds a touch of character. There’s a round mirror above the mantle, an addition that helps move this traditional living room towards a more modern style.

Mudroom

Mudroom Frahm Interiors Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Property,Building,Shelf,Wood,Interior design,Window,Architecture,Door,Floor,House
Frahm Interiors

Mudroom

Frahm Interiors
Frahm Interiors
Frahm Interiors

An absolute essential in a Canadian home, this Mudroom has plentiful storage and functionality. A bench and cubby spaces make room for everyone to put on and put away their winter gear. Instead of feeling like a utility shed, this mudroom feels like it’s part of the home.

Elegant kitchen

Texture and style, Frahm Interiors Frahm Interiors Kitchen Cabinetry,Furniture,Property,White,Drawer,Product,Black,Countertop,Kitchen,Wood
Frahm Interiors

Texture and style

Frahm Interiors
Frahm Interiors
Frahm Interiors

Looking at one part of the kitchen we see bold symmetry at work to create an elegant look. All white cabinets have glass doors on the very top with built in lighting to display decor. This storage space helps create a spacious pantry for the well-organized cook.

Semi-open plan

Texture and style, Frahm Interiors Frahm Interiors Kitchen Property,Furniture,Building,Window,Fixture,Cabinetry,Chair,Interior design,Wood,Kitchen
Frahm Interiors

Texture and style

Frahm Interiors
Frahm Interiors
Frahm Interiors

The living room connects to the kitchen through an open archway. This semi-open plan is rooted in tradition but looks toward the future as open plan interiors are the modern fashion.

Spacious eat-in kitchen

Texture and style, Frahm Interiors Frahm Interiors Kitchen Table,Furniture,Property,Couch,Picture frame,Wood,Chair,Shelf,Architecture,Interior design
Frahm Interiors

Texture and style

Frahm Interiors
Frahm Interiors
Frahm Interiors

A dining table and china cabinet make up a casual dining room inside the kitchen space. This spacious kitchen has gorgeous herringbone floors that energize the room. A kitchen island in the centre doubles as a breakfast bar, but most meals are probably taken at the darling round dining table with its cozy chairs. We love the light fixture above the dining space. It has a touch of old-world charm, just like the light fixture in the entryway. 

We hope you enjoyed our tour of the refined interiors at this Ontario home! Next, check out our feature on great Canadian bathrooms where you can relax and take a bath.

The log cabin home that's anything but simple
What do you think of the kithcen in this home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks