5 amazing family home designs (with plans)

If you're in the market for a beautiful and purpose-built family home, then look no further for inspiration! We've found a team of architects that make incredible design look like a walk in the park, but don't go thinking that they simply replicate a template over and over again! We want you to see just how varied and unique family home designs can be, so have selected a fantastic array of styles that mean you'll definitely be taken with at least one of these offerings! We don't want to overshadow the design genius here, so we'll simply give you an introduction to each property and then let you enjoy some pictures. Drink in the handy floor plans that we've included and see which property would be the perfect solution for you and your family.
Don't you just love the nod to traditional wooden chalet homes that this design offers, while adding in contemporary finishes at the same time? The galvanised roof is a real favourite of ours, as is the integrated garage, but don't get sidetracked by the stunning aesthetics alone, as this is a terrifically generous family home. Three bedrooms, two communal living rooms and a beautiful rear terrace mean that everyone is more than accounted for here! Come and take a look!
Everything about this family home just screams elegance! From the porch pillars through to an ornate ironwork balcony and the muted colour scheme, this truly is a property that says 'welcome home'. You can probably already tell that the proportions of this house are large, but if we told you that inside, you'll find four bedrooms, one of which is almost a self-contained suite, two bathrooms and a nothing but spacious living room, would you be impressed? We thought so, so come and see for yourself!
Located in the woods, this amazing home has certainly done a super job of blending with the surroundings, by offering a contemporary take on a classic cabin design. The monochrome styling and oversized house numbers offer such a visually satisfying aesthetic, but the inside is incredible too! Three bedrooms and two bathrooms make this a comfortable house for any family to live in and an open-plan ground floor makes sure that happy interactions are always on the cards. Just wait until you see the layout!
Taking some Mediterranean inspiration now, we wanted to show you this stunning family villa that would make every day feel like a holiday! The palette of neutral tones gives a warm ambience, while luxury additions, such as a double integrated garage and chic first floor terraces really finish the property perfectly. Three bedrooms, two bathroom, a home office and a gargantuan living room make this home just as impressive on the inside too! Come and enjoy!
And now for something really different! If you want to build a family home, but one-storey living is high up on your agenda, then look no further! This incredible home has mastered the art of contemporary design that functions as well as it looks, which is really saying something, considering how stunning the two modules here are! Not the largest of all the homes we have shown you, there are only two bedrooms inside, but wow, there is a HUGE living room! We think we could scale back how many children we want in order to all fir in here, couldn't you? Let's take a closer look!
