Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 amazing family home designs (with plans)

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

If you're in the market for a beautiful and purpose-built family home, then look no further for inspiration! We've found a team of architects that make incredible design look like a walk in the park, but don't go thinking that they simply replicate a template over and over again! We want you to see just how varied and unique family home designs can be, so have selected a fantastic array of styles that mean you'll definitely be taken with at least one of these offerings! We don't want to overshadow the design genius here, so we'll simply give you an introduction to each property and then let you enjoy some pictures. Drink in the handy floor plans that we've included and see which property would be the perfect solution for you and your family.

1. A modern chalet.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Don't you just love the nod to traditional wooden chalet homes that this design offers, while adding in contemporary finishes at the same time? The galvanised roof is a real favourite of ours, as is the integrated garage, but don't get sidetracked by the stunning aesthetics alone, as this is a terrifically generous family home. Three bedrooms, two communal living rooms and a beautiful rear terrace mean that everyone is more than accounted for here! Come and take a look!

Look at that glass balcony!

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Talk about a generous open-plan ground floor!

homify Walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

The extra room above the garage is a stroke of genius.

homify Walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Classical elegance.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Everything about this family home just screams elegance! From the porch pillars through to an ornate ironwork balcony and the muted colour scheme, this truly is a property that says 'welcome home'. You can probably already tell that the proportions of this house are large, but if we told you that inside, you'll find four bedrooms, one of which is almost a self-contained suite, two bathrooms and a nothing but spacious living room, would you be impressed? We thought so, so come and see for yourself!

There just isn't a bad angle for this home!

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

There's even a home office on the ground floor! Wow!

homify Walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

Look at the fantastic space above the garage! So perfect for a teen!

homify Walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. A contemporary cabin.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Located in the woods, this amazing home has certainly done a super job of blending with the surroundings, by offering a contemporary take on a classic cabin design. The monochrome styling and oversized house numbers offer such a visually satisfying aesthetic, but the inside is incredible too! Three bedrooms and two bathrooms make this a comfortable house for any family to live in and an open-plan ground floor makes sure that happy interactions are always on the cards. Just wait until you see the layout!

The black cladding here is bold, but so beautiful!

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Don't you love this open-plan design?

homify Walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

You can't say the bedrooms aren't generous!

homify Walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. A villa with va va voom.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Taking some Mediterranean inspiration now, we wanted to show you this stunning family villa that would make every day feel like a holiday! The palette of neutral tones gives a warm ambience, while luxury additions, such as a double integrated garage and chic first floor terraces really finish the property perfectly. Three bedrooms, two bathroom, a home office and a gargantuan living room make this home just as impressive on the inside too! Come and enjoy!

The private balconies are such a lovely touch!

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Can we take a minute to marvel at the size of the living room?

homify Walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

These bedrooms are all huge!

homify Walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. One-storey modernity.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

And now for something really different! If you want to build a family home, but one-storey living is high up on your agenda, then look no further! This incredible home has mastered the art of contemporary design that functions as well as it looks, which is really saying something, considering how stunning the two modules here are! Not the largest of all the homes we have shown you, there are only two bedrooms inside, but wow, there is a HUGE living room! We think we could scale back how many children we want in order to all fir in here, couldn't you? Let's take a closer look!

The sheer volume of linear angles and boxy shapes is amazing!

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

You could squeeze another bedroom in here, but that living room is so spacious, why would you?

homify Walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

For more super family home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Perfectly Unpredictable Family Home.

15 Canadian Country Style Living Rooms
Which of these was your favourite and why?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks