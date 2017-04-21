5 amazing family home designs (with plans)

If you're in the market for a beautiful and purpose-built family home, then look no further for inspiration! We've found a team of architects that make incredible design look like a walk in the park, but don't go thinking that they simply replicate a template over and over again! We want you to see just how varied and unique family home designs can be, so have selected a fantastic array of styles that mean you'll definitely be taken with at least one of these offerings! We don't want to overshadow the design genius here, so we'll simply give you an introduction to each property and then let you enjoy some pictures. Drink in the handy floor plans that we've included and see which property would be the perfect solution for you and your family.