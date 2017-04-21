A sustainable house with red cedar cladding

Found in the French region of Saint-Jorioz, today's project is a masterclass in how to create a contemporary wooden home that is impossible to forget! Aside from the undeniable good looks, however, this is a fully functioning and amazingly sustainable home that is filled with innovative future-proof technology as well.

The structure of this amazing house was created solely from glued laminated spruce and enjoys red cedar cladding to the exterior. A great choice, given how hardy the material is, the cladding will age beautifully as well, meaning that this house will only ever get MORE gorgeous! Reinforced insulation solar shading and electric roller shutters ensure that the internal temperature will always be comfortable and dense wood fibre insulation contributes further to the impressive air-tightness of the home. Air-to-water heat pump heating completes the impressive list of sustainable technology, but don't for one moment assume that aesthetics have been negated for eco-friendly inclusions! Come with us now as we show you how striking and beautiful this home is and then let's take a moment to tip our caps to the architects that designed it!