10 cheap kitchen decor hacks

Getting the right mix or practicality and aesthetic appeal in the kitchen may seem like a massive undertaking as well as expensive but with a few simple and budget-friendly ideas, you can give that fresh look to your cooking space that it's been craving!

Kitchen designers and experts in the field are the first to admit that it's the small changes that make a big difference. This can result in a very elegant environment that looks luxurious, while remaining functional too!

If you aren't sure where to start, we have 10 ways to spruce up your kitchen for less than $200.