Country-style 1,400 square foot house with 3D plans

Nicknamed
Comfort, this home by architects Open Village will inspire and delight , showing you just how comfortable contemporary design can be.
The property consists of a gorgeous country-style cottage, made up of two floors and four bedrooms of 1453 square feet. Designed for a family of between four and six people, this home is as functional as it is stylish.
After exploring the renderings, you'll feel a little nostalgic for some country life!
What's more is that we will even get a chance to see the plans and drawings that accompany this project.
From the front of the home, we can see how striking yet practical it is. The lower levels are made of smooth, white plastered walls while the upper levels feature wooden cladding. This combines a rustic look and feel with a more modern design.
The home also features plenty of garage space so that cars can be stored neatly out of sight.
The home features beautiful balconies, merging interior and exterior spaces so that the fresh air and sunshine can be explored throughout the day.
At the back of the home, the designers have ensured that there is plenty of terrace space, extending the living areas to the outdoors. The terrace features durable and comfortable furniture, allowing for afternoon cups of tea or evening board games outdoors.
The garden is simply stunning, with a little rock formation and water feature, which adds a tranquil and soothing touch to the outdoor environment.
Don't you love how the window sills and terrace are lined with little flower beds? This is a truly charming feature.
The interior of the home features neutral tones including grey, white and wood.
Here we come across the kitchen and dining room, which work in harmony with one another. The open plan design makes for a very interactive environment.
The kitchen is small, but features plenty of storage space so that cutlery, crockery and utensils can be stored neatly out of sight.
Don't you love the classic dining room chairs and trendy lamps that hang from the ceiling, making for a quaint and sophisticated living area?
In the living room, we can see how little touches to the environment such as patterned blinds, a vase or two of flowers and a set of candles can really create a homely and comfortable environment.
Cushions are also a great way to introduce colours and patterns into a neutral space.
Here we can see how the living room, kitchen and dining room all work together as one as well as how natural light streams in through the large glass windows and doors. This creates a very warm, light, bright and appealing environment.
Tip: If you have small children, white furniture is not always the best option. You don't want grubby hand prints! However, if it is possible to have white or cream furniture, this is a wonderful example of how sophisticated it can look.
Based in the attic, this bathroom is simply stunning!
The flowers and plants make for a very charming environment, while the old Victorian bath and combination of wood and tiled walls create a little relaxing haven.
If you had to sit in a bubble bath in this room, you'd never want to leave!
The main bedroom is also located in the attic, with neutral tones making for a very cozy environment.
Once again we can see how natural light plays a role, filling this room with sunshine throughout the day. In the evening, the lamps give this environment a lovely, soft glow.
Tip: Add a rug to your bedroom for a comfortable touch.
This 3D picture gives us a delightful overview of the bottom floor, allowing us to truly imagine what the home will look like when it is completed!
In the architectural plans, we can see what they have in mind for the other rooms of the house that we have not seen as well as how the home spills out onto the spacious terrace.
Every detail has been very carefully thought out, including which ways the doors will open!
Can you guess why it's so important to have plans like these?
Here we can see how the upper level is designed for three bedrooms as well as the bathroom that we explore earlier. This is truly a family home!
