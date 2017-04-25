Country-style 1,400 square foot house with 3D plans

Nicknamed Comfort , this home by architects Open Village will inspire and delight , showing you just how comfortable contemporary design can be.

The property consists of a gorgeous country-style cottage, made up of two floors and four bedrooms of 1453 square feet. Designed for a family of between four and six people, this home is as functional as it is stylish.

After exploring the renderings, you'll feel a little nostalgic for some country life!

What's more is that we will even get a chance to see the plans and drawings that accompany this project.