12 things to make your home truly awesome!

We all know that 'awesomeness' is a subjective thing and what looks incredible to one person might be a nightmare for another, but we think we've found a host of home additions that EVERYONE will agree are incredible! Interior designers will be the first to tell you that adding something just a little bit different or indulgent to your home can make it stand out for all the right reasons, but if you haven't found that perfect addition to invest in just yet, prepare to be spoilt for choice here!
Get some cool lighting, funky fish and pretty plants in there and nobody will be able to tear their eyes away! Place it in a hallway and you have some serious wow-factor!
Maybe not a table for grandma when she comes to visit, but for everyone else, this suspended table set will be such a fun piece of furniture to use!
How about adding a little storage and style to your staircases with in-built cubby holes? You might want to get those book spines in rainbow order too, just for fun!
Luxurious, romantic and just a little bit naughty, a bedroom bathtub is a wonderful way to add some unexpected daring to your home. This one, we actually want for ourselves!
Oh heck yeah! How fun to have a formal dining table for mealtimes and a games table for afterwards! It would really negate the issue of not having space for a separate games room!
Beds that stand on the floor are so last year! We're joking of course, but this suspended bed IS a lot of fun! You'd want to be sure you had some strong rope though! Ahem!
Adding instant glamour and gorgeousness to your plain home walls, a vertical garden is easy to maintain, adds valuable greenery and will impress everyone that sees it!
Don't forget to add some fun touches to your kids' bedrooms! Although now that we've seen this cool picture, we kind of want an indoor treehouse theme for our rooms too!
Your garden needs to be as cool and funky as the inside of your home and a quick way to assure that is by adding a lovely firepit! Warm, inviting and delightful to watch when lit, they are a must.
We know that not everyone's budget will work for this suggestion, but if it can stretch, why not treat yourself to a pool? You know you deserve it!
Having a little private sphere, away from the hustle and bustle of the kids and everyday chore is SO valuable and we think that a garden man cave will be a retreat that you can't resist! Looking for inspiration? This man cave certainly lives up to its name.