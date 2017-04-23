Your browser is out-of-date.

12 things to make your home truly awesome!

Wiszące łóżko Imperial Couch, Hanging beds Hanging beds BedroomBeds & headboards
We all know that 'awesomeness' is a subjective thing and what looks incredible to one person might be a nightmare for another, but we think we've found a host of home additions that EVERYONE will agree are incredible! Interior designers will be the first to tell you that adding something just a little bit different or indulgent to your home can make it stand out for all the right reasons, but if you haven't found that perfect addition to invest in just yet, prepare to be spoilt for choice here!

1. An eye-catching aquarium.

Under Stairs Aquarium AquariumGroup Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
AquariumGroup

Under Stairs Aquarium

Get some cool lighting, funky fish and pretty plants in there and nobody will be able to tear their eyes away! Place it in a hallway and you have some serious wow-factor!

2. A swing-set dining table.

Swing Table 8 person Duffy London
Duffy London

Swing Table 8 person

Maybe not a table for grandma when she comes to visit, but for everyone else, this suspended table set will be such a fun piece of furniture to use!

3. Multifunctional staircases.

Apartamento de 40m2 en el Raval de Barcelona, Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL

How about adding a little storage and style to your staircases with in-built cubby holes? You might want to get those book spines in rainbow order too, just for fun!

4. A bath in the bedroom.

Eigentijds wonen in een rietgedekte villa, Lab32 architecten Lab32 architecten Minimalist style bathroom
Lab32 architecten

Luxurious, romantic and just a little bit naughty, a bedroom bathtub is a wonderful way to add some unexpected daring to your home. This one, we actually want for ourselves!

5. A fusion function table.

homify Dining roomTables Wood Brown pool table
homify

Oh heck yeah! How fun to have a formal dining table for mealtimes and a games table for afterwards! It would really negate the issue of not having space for a separate games room!

6. A swing bed.

Wiszące łóżko Imperial Couch, Hanging beds Hanging beds BedroomBeds & headboards
Hanging beds

Beds that stand on the floor are so last year! We're joking of course, but this suspended bed IS a lot of fun! You'd want to be sure you had some strong rope though! Ahem!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Vertical indoor gardens.

Teak Horizontal Vertical Garden Living Interiors UK ArtworkOther artistic objects
Living Interiors UK

Teak Horizontal Vertical Garden

Adding instant glamour and gorgeousness to your plain home walls, a vertical garden is easy to maintain, adds valuable greenery and will impress everyone that sees it!

8. An indoor treehouse.

home sweet home, ATELIER TAMA ATELIER TAMA Nursery/kid’s room
ATELIER TAMA

Don't forget to add some fun touches to your kids' bedrooms! Although now that we've seen this cool picture, we kind of want an indoor treehouse theme for our rooms too!

9. A toasty firepit.

'Armonie', Barbara Negretti - Garden design - Barbara Negretti - Garden design - Garden
Barbara Negretti – Garden design –

Your garden needs to be as cool and funky as the inside of your home and a quick way to assure that is by adding a lovely firepit! Warm, inviting and delightful to watch when lit, they are a must.

If you fancy building your own firepit, take a look at this Ideabook: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/2966403/diy-build-…

10. An indulgent swimming pool.

EFH in Oberbayern, em Architekten GmbH em Architekten GmbH Pool
em Architekten GmbH

We know that not everyone's budget will work for this suggestion, but if it can stretch, why not treat yourself to a pool? You know you deserve it!

See more of this amazing home here: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/1407335/the-forest…

11. The ultimate man cave.

Garden Studio Man cave, Samuel Kendall Associates Limited Samuel Kendall Associates Limited
Samuel Kendall Associates Limited

Garden Studio Man cave

Having a little private sphere, away from the hustle and bustle of the kids and everyday chore is SO valuable and we think that a garden man cave will be a retreat that you can't resist! Looking for inspiration? This man cave certainly lives up to its name.

12. An indoor slide.

Indoor Slide LEGO Commercial spaces Office buildings
LEGO

Indoor Slide

Oh come on! Who wouldn't want an indoor slide in their home? Fun for adults and kids, let's be honest and say there are practical applications to this as well. Ok, there aren't, but you could have one to make sure that you're never late for dinner again!

