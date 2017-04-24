Your browser is out-of-date.

Container homes: 10 inspiring and affordable ideas!

Leigh Leigh
Casa Container Brasil - Projetos
In this homify article, we will show you 10 great houses made of old shipping containers. 

The great part? Every single one of these can be constructed quickly on a very low budget. All you need is a piece of land between 200 and 280 square feet and your container. If you have more space available, you can use more than one!

Here you can create a modern and beautiful home, complete with a bedroom, bathroom, living room and kitchen. You can even have a terrace and a garden.

What more do you need?

For a small family

Complete with kitchen, living room and toilet

With movable walls

In the desert

In the woods

At the edge of a lake

Budget-friendly

With a pool

Tropical

Robust

Also have a look at these 9 great container homes you'll wish you lived in.

Which is your favorite?

