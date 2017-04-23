12 fixes for the worst storage problems in your home

We live in a post-Marie Kondo world. By now, most of us have embraced living with less and our homes are all the better for it. However, even the most devout followers of the Mari-Kon method have storage needs.

Today, we’re sharing with you 12 fixes for the worst storage problems that you find in your home. Learn to love your home all over again when you finally figure out the solution for your nagging clutter and storage headaches. Remember to connect with professionals on homify if you need a helping hand for your home. Let’s start our list and learn more!