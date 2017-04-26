Your browser is out-of-date.

9 budget-friendly home decor ideas you can copy

Leigh Leigh
Eleonor's home, Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy Modern living room
When we think about decorating a room in a stylish and sophisticated way, we often think that we need to spend a fortune. This is why we have devoted this homify article today to prove that this is not true. 

The following nine projects will show how, with a little bit of creativity, you can achieve the most beautiful, simple and budget-friendly environment. 

Take some notes and learn how to decorate like the interior designers decorate!

You won't believe how inspired you'll be after reading this…

1. A touch of colour

Ristrutturazione - soggiorno, Easy Relooking Easy Relooking Modern living room
Easy Relooking

Easy Relooking
Easy Relooking
Easy Relooking

We will never get tired of reminding you that a splash of colour can bring new life to your interiors. Use a functional element such as a coffee table, rug or sofa to introduce some bright or beautiful tones to the environment.

2. Economic materials

ERA SOLO UN CANTIERE, federica basalti home staging federica basalti home staging Living room White
federica basalti home staging

federica basalti home staging
federica basalti home staging
federica basalti home staging

We can equip a house with budget-friendly furniture but remember that you want it to be durable and last for a few years to come. Sometimes investing in a slightly more expensive piece will save you a lot of money in the long run!

If you're really struggling, however, invest in lightweight wooden materials like we see in this design. It's cheap and stylish all at the same time!

3. Freshness and energy

Eleonor's home, Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy Modern living room
Francesca Greco – HOME|Philosophy

Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy
Francesca Greco – HOME|Philosophy
Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy

This living room uses the rug to introduce some bright and bold colours and patterns to the environment. It also matches the bright cushions.

Simple, budget-friendly and effective!

4. Clean lines

Appartamento Residenziale - Brianza - 2013 - 01, Galleria del Vento Galleria del Vento Living room
Galleria del Vento

Galleria del Vento
Galleria del Vento
Galleria del Vento

If your home is not very big or if your budget is tight, choose a few carefully selected elements that are functional, sleek and minimalist

Clean lines are always a great bet!

5. Blue on the walls

Home Staging Nordic-Retrò, Venduta a Prima Vista Venduta a Prima Vista Living room
Venduta a Prima Vista

Venduta a Prima Vista
Venduta a Prima Vista
Venduta a Prima Vista

We now enter a room equipped with simple furniture and accessories. The blue walls, however, make for a very refreshing and modern environment.

6. DIY

Loft, SMMARQUITECTURA SMMARQUITECTURA Living roomSofas & armchairs
SMMARQUITECTURA

SMMARQUITECTURA
SMMARQUITECTURA
SMMARQUITECTURA

If you have a creative spirit, why not make your own DIY furniture pieces.

Here we can see how pallets add a charming and functional touch to this living space.

Have a look at this cool furniture for almost nothing using pallets.

7. Intelligent lighting

SPAVENTA, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern living room
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

In this example, we can see how lighting can illuminate an already stylish design. Use lamps, lights in niches in the wall or even candles to create a beautiful ambiance throughout the home.

8. Keep it simple

Home Staging Ponte Milvio, Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora – Home Staging &amp; Photography

Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora – Home Staging &amp; Photography
Studio StageRô di Roberta Anfora - Home Staging & Photography

When in doubt, opt for simple furniture. It will leave your home feeling spacious, clear and bright.

Simple often means cost-effective!

9. The importance of accessories

Il mio colore preferito è la speranza, Bologna Home Staging Bologna Home Staging Modern living room
Bologna Home Staging

Bologna Home Staging
Bologna Home Staging
Bologna Home Staging

When you don't have a big budget to work with, the right choice of a few carefully selected accessories may be key. Choose cushions, blankets or carpets that help achieve a cozy and functional atmosphere. 

You can also introduce plants and flowers to the environment for a refreshing and natural twist!

Also have a look at these 8 small homes that won't break your budget.

