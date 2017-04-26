9 budget-friendly home decor ideas you can copy

When we think about decorating a room in a stylish and sophisticated way, we often think that we need to spend a fortune. This is why we have devoted this homify article today to prove that this is not true.
The following nine projects will show how, with a little bit of creativity, you can achieve the most beautiful, simple and budget-friendly environment.
Take some notes and learn how to decorate like the interior designers decorate!
You won't believe how inspired you'll be after reading this…
We will never get tired of reminding you that a splash of colour can bring new life to your interiors. Use a functional element such as a coffee table, rug or sofa to introduce some bright or beautiful tones to the environment.
We can equip a house with budget-friendly furniture but remember that you want it to be durable and last for a few years to come. Sometimes investing in a slightly more expensive piece will save you a lot of money in the long run!
If you're really struggling, however, invest in lightweight wooden materials like we see in this design. It's cheap and stylish all at the same time!
This living room uses the rug to introduce some bright and bold colours and patterns to the environment. It also matches the bright cushions.
Simple, budget-friendly and effective!
If your home is not very big or if your budget is tight, choose a few carefully selected elements that are functional, sleek and minimalist.
Clean lines are always a great bet!
We now enter a room equipped with simple furniture and accessories. The blue walls, however, make for a very refreshing and modern environment.
If you have a creative spirit, why not make your own DIY furniture pieces.
Here we can see how pallets add a charming and functional touch to this living space.
Have a look at this cool furniture for almost nothing using pallets.
In this example, we can see how lighting can illuminate an already stylish design. Use lamps, lights in niches in the wall or even candles to create a beautiful ambiance throughout the home.
When in doubt, opt for simple furniture. It will leave your home feeling spacious, clear and bright.
Simple often means cost-effective!
When you don't have a big budget to work with, the right choice of a few carefully selected accessories may be key. Choose cushions, blankets or carpets that help achieve a cozy and functional atmosphere.
You can also introduce plants and flowers to the environment for a refreshing and natural twist!
