12 tell-tale signs your decor style is: country

Sarah Rose Anderson
Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios
We’re looking at 12 home decor looks where all signs point to country! We’ll break down what elements bright out that rustic warmth we call country. Get ready to see wood interiors, darling floral patterns, and neutral colour palette accented with creamy pastels. Country style homes are casual and have an air of nostalgia that can be irresistible. We’ll share what goes into getting a country style look and show you how to get one. If you find yourself drawn to these rooms, then you might be a little bit country.

1. Natural finishes

The Leicestershire Kitchen in the Woods by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen Blue
deVOL Kitchens

The Leicestershire Kitchen in the Woods by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

This kitchen uses natural wood finishes to get a  rustic chic style. Letting the wood, stone, and brick shine on its own is very country.

2. Sink

The Leicestershire Kitchen in the Woods by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen Blue
deVOL Kitchens

The Leicestershire Kitchen in the Woods by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

A sink that looks like it’s pulled from a vintage farmhouse makes a great addition to a country kitchen.

3. The Oregon Trail

Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

Lucky 4 Ranch

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

Check out the reclaimed wagon wheels on the coffee table! Any kind of repurposed farm tools or equipment makes a home look rural and down-to-earth.

See more of this Ranch that balances modern and rustic in our feature.

4. Country details

Fantastisches Leben auf dem Bauernhof, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH

Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH

Country style homes are full of knick knacks. Pick out a few that speak to your style! Country details include; dried flowers, vintage and retro tins, hanging onions, ceramic ware, decorative china, and old jars.

5. Baskets

Oakland Bedroom Collection The Cotswold Company Country style bedroom Wood
The Cotswold Company

Oakland Bedroom Collection

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

Add a woven wicker touch to your home to accessorize a country style. Natural patterns and textures work well in this room. 

6. Fresh flowers

Квартира на Петроградке, Belimov-Gushchin Andrey
Belimov-Gushchin Andrey

Belimov-Gushchin Andrey
Belimov-Gushchin Andrey
Belimov-Gushchin Andrey

You might love country decor style for its reverence for nature. Fresh flowers tie together a country room perfectly and set the tone. We love the pink, blue, and floral in this room!

7. Inviting bathroom

Landelijk wonen, Nobel flooring
Nobel flooring

Nobel flooring
Nobel flooring
Nobel flooring

Rather than a cold and clinical space, a country style home will have an inviting bathroom. Wood fixtures help to warm up this bathroom, and favouring grey over white also makes it feel more inviting!

8. Vintage furniture

Stable Cottage Adam Coupe Photography Limited Country style dining room
Adam Coupe Photography Limited

Stable Cottage

Adam Coupe Photography Limited
Adam Coupe Photography Limited
Adam Coupe Photography Limited

It’s easy to find a place for vintage and retro furniture in a country style home. You can even save money by using second-hand furniture! This room has a dinning rom set with character and charm. Talk with professionals on homify to get the look in your home.

9. Kitchens with less stainless-steel

Mit Charme und Stil, Dick Küchen
Dick Küchen

Dick Küchen
Dick Küchen
Dick Küchen

Too much stainless steel will easily break up a country style. Try to minimize appliances with stainless steel finish and change your stove hood to get more country. This kitchen has a dreamy pastel blue on the cabinets and hood. 

10. Pattern and colour

BUNGALOW IN FALKENSEE III, Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

Cheerful pastels help brighten up the heavy wood used in a country home. Sprinkle in delicate and intricate patterns (think floral and pinstripe) throughout your home for more depth.

11. Faux-animal additions

Living Moose, Studio KT arquitetura.design
Studio KT arquitetura.design

Studio KT arquitetura.design
Studio KT arquitetura.design
Studio KT arquitetura.design

Animal themed decor definitely has a home in country style! These faux-antlers add to the country charm of the room. Other animals we like to see in country style homes are cows, bulls, chickens, pigs, and geese.

12. Rustic touches

Fireplace Unit 7 Architecture Living room fireplace,cottage,cabin,living room,eclectic,country
Unit 7 Architecture

Fireplace

Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture

Country style is complete when you add a rustic touch. Fireplaces in brick or stone can easily pull a living room together. A cast iron stove gives you the ultimate in rustic sophistication!

We hope you enjoyed our list of 12 tell-tale signs you love country style. Next, check out our feature on 7 country cottage-style homes to covet.

What do you love about country style?

