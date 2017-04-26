A three-storey house with sandstone cladding and wood trim

This simple home, designed by architects MG PROJEKT PROJEKTY DOMÓW, is designed for a 4-6 person family as a modern and stylish villa. It simple exterior opens up into an extraordinary interior, which merges function and style.

Designed with the view in mind, every part of the home works in harmony with the surrounding garden, landscape and nature.

The house features three-storey wings, which form the shape of the letter T . As we explore this home, you'll see how the living areas work in harmony with the outdoor spaces. Large windows allow for a seamless flow between the two.

You'll also notice how intricate and detailed the design is. The home features sandstone cladding, rustication plaster and a wooden trim, which creates a very simple, earthy and slightly rustic look and feel. Yet the home is very contemporary, exuding peace and elegance.

This is a timeless design that makes the absolute most of space. The home features everything from a living room to a dining room to a hall to an office. The upper level is made of the more private spaces such as the bedrooms, bathrooms and dressing room.

You'll find this tour incredibly enjoyable!