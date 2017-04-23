Your browser is out-of-date.

Top 5: DIY disasters and homes you can afford

M. Martins M. Martins
Recreatiewoning Zwanburgerpolder, OX architecten OX architecten Modern houses
It's time for our weekly roundup of the week's most read articles. Grab a coffee and catch up!

1. 14 DIY projects you can try (but should hire pros for)

Realizacja podłogi drewnianej w Chynowie koło Zielonej Góry, PHU Bortnowski PHU Bortnowski
Having a go at home improvements yourself is admirable, but there are times when calling in a professional will save you time, money and a lot of effort.

We're not saying that you should default to calling in the experts, but it can be a good idea to know your own limitations before costly mistakes are made.  We've drawn up a list of the top DIY projects we think are best left to the pros – from fitting a new kitchen through to laying inch-perfect decking – so take a look and think about letting your builders lighten some of the load!

2. The lakeside cabin everyone will want to visit

Recreatiewoning Zwanburgerpolder, OX architecten OX architecten Modern houses
OX architecten

Today, we’re taking a look at a petite lakeside cabin that can serve up everything we’ve come to expect from a weekend getaway. This new recreation house sits in a group of holiday homes with unbeatable water views. The architects at fox | Hoffer | vdHaar designed a modern vacation home with an open main floor and basement.

A word of caution: you might be looking forward to a peaceful retreat, but everyone is going to want to come visit you at a cabin like this. Let’s walk through the home and get inspired to book our own weekend getaways!

3. Meet Kubu: the charming quickly-built cube home

Moderner Holzhaus Bausatz: "KUBU", THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus Log cabin
THULE Blockhaus GmbH – Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus

In the midst of tiny-house fever, a German architecture firm THULE Blockhaus has created Kubu to meet the growing demand. Their houses come with an attractive guarantee; you could move in after only 2-6 weeks. Kubu is small and surprisingly livable with stunning windows on the front of the loft. Although it's a small house, the separation of living room and sleeping space make it a comfortable alternative to a standard house.

4. 10 Homes For Americans Looking To Move To Canada

homify Scandinavian style houses
homify

To help you settle in as you pack up and leave for more caring, peaceful and friendly shores, homify has curated a list of 10 houses to make the move easier. Whether you are considering the Prairies, Ontario, Quebec, the West Coast or even Cape Breton, we've got a home for you.

5. 4 modern home designs that have everything you need! (+ floor plans)

homify Modern houses
homify

If you want gorgeous good looks, luxury touches, practicality, pretty gardens and even a garage for your home, you might think that you are making a bit of a tall order, but we've found some utterly spectacular home designs that will allow you to have all of that and more!

10 cheap kitchen decor hacks

