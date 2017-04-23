Top 5: DIY disasters and homes you can afford

It's time for our weekly roundup of the week's most read articles. Grab a coffee and catch up!
Having a go at home improvements yourself is admirable, but there are times when calling in a professional will save you time, money and a lot of effort.
We're not saying that you should default to calling in the experts, but it can be a good idea to know your own limitations before costly mistakes are made. We've drawn up a list of the top DIY projects we think are best left to the pros – from fitting a new kitchen through to laying inch-perfect decking – so take a look and think about letting your builders lighten some of the load!
Today, we’re taking a look at a petite lakeside cabin that can serve up everything we’ve come to expect from a weekend getaway. This new recreation house sits in a group of holiday homes with unbeatable water views. The architects at fox | Hoffer | vdHaar designed a modern vacation home with an open main floor and basement.
A word of caution: you might be looking forward to a peaceful retreat, but everyone is going to want to come visit you at a cabin like this. Let’s walk through the home and get inspired to book our own weekend getaways!
In the midst of tiny-house fever, a German architecture firm THULE Blockhaus has created Kubu to meet the growing demand. Their houses come with an attractive guarantee; you could move in after only 2-6 weeks. Kubu is small and surprisingly livable with stunning windows on the front of the loft. Although it's a small house, the separation of living room and sleeping space make it a comfortable alternative to a standard house.
To help you settle in as you pack up and leave for more caring, peaceful and friendly shores, homify has curated a list of 10 houses to make the move easier. Whether you are considering the Prairies, Ontario, Quebec, the West Coast or even Cape Breton, we've got a home for you.
If you want gorgeous good looks, luxury touches, practicality, pretty gardens and even a garage for your home, you might think that you are making a bit of a tall order, but we've found some utterly spectacular home designs that will allow you to have all of that and more!