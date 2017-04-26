Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Different materials and colours for kitchen decor

Leigh Leigh
VERBOUWING WOONHUIS HELMOND - 281013, JANICKI ARCHITECT JANICKI ARCHITECT Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Choosing the right colour and material for your kitchen is very important! Why? Because your kitchen should be able to withstand a good few years before undergoing any alterations or changes. 

Thus you want materials and colours that are sustainable, durable and timeless.

Today on homify, we are going to show 10 different modern kitchens where colour and materials play a very big role. We hope that these inspire you!

1. Glass and concrete

Haus S, Schenker Salvi Weber Schenker Salvi Weber Modern kitchen
Schenker Salvi Weber

Schenker Salvi Weber
Schenker Salvi Weber
Schenker Salvi Weber

Who says concrete is boring? Concrete and glass can create a very stylish, sleek and timeless look and feel. These two materials are ideal for a modern home!

Do you see in this design how they create a very sleek and elegant look? 

These materials also work very well if you have plenty of natural light flowing through the home environment.

2. Blue and glass

Umbau/Machbarkeitsstudie MFH Zürich, mmarch gmbh - Mader Marti Architektur ETH SIA mmarch gmbh - Mader Marti Architektur ETH SIA Kitchen Glass Blue
mmarch gmbh – Mader Marti Architektur ETH SIA

mmarch gmbh - Mader Marti Architektur ETH SIA
mmarch gmbh – Mader Marti Architektur ETH SIA
mmarch gmbh - Mader Marti Architektur ETH SIA

What a picture!

Don't you love the blue colour? This is definitely an ideal kitchen!

The glass across the walls keeps them protected from splashes of sauce or steam, while the blue creates a tranquil design.

3. Glass everywhere

Dúplex, AZ Diseño AZ Diseño Modern kitchen
AZ Diseño

AZ Diseño
AZ Diseño
AZ Diseño

Do you love a clean and sleek look? Then this kitchen is the perfect inspiration for you. 

Glass combined with stainless steel appliances and a colourful dining room chairs makes this space clean and modern with a slight minimalist touch.

4. Colour and material

Apartamento Chácara Klabin (SP), Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Modern kitchen
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores

Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores

Why is this design so modern? Because of the special materials used and the colour combination!

This is certainly not a typical, white kitchen. Instead it features playful patterns and striking colours. 

The tiled walls and red chairs make for a very cheerful design. Don't you love the white wall with the funky pattern?

5. Say it with black

VERBOUWING WOONHUIS HELMOND - 281013, JANICKI ARCHITECT JANICKI ARCHITECT Modern kitchen
JANICKI ARCHITECT

JANICKI ARCHITECT
JANICKI ARCHITECT
JANICKI ARCHITECT

Black is a colour that is not often used in the interior. Why? Because it can create quite a dark and dingy environment. 

However, if you have lots of natural light in the kitchen or enough artificial light, you can create a very edgy and modern look and feel. 

If you're a fan of black, don't hold back!

6. Patterns

APARTAMENTO KG, Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

Do you like a little bit of colour? They can revitalize your kitchen! Choose tiles to create a beautiful and patterned design. 

Just remember to think carefully about the design. Do you want an abstract pattern or a floral look and feel? Let your imagination run wild!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Wood

Cobertura Barra, ASP Arquitetura ASP Arquitetura Modern kitchen
ASP Arquitetura

ASP Arquitetura
ASP Arquitetura
ASP Arquitetura

Wood is the ideal material if you prefer a natural look and feel. Wood creates a very harmonious atmosphere that is durable too!

Just remember that wood should well-maintained. Make sure it is polished and sealed.

Don't you think it creates a very relaxing and warm kitchen space?

8. Granite

Casa Ilha das Flores, Arq. Leonardo Silva Arq. Leonardo Silva Modern kitchen
Arq. Leonardo Silva

Arq. Leonardo Silva
Arq. Leonardo Silva
Arq. Leonardo Silva

Do you love natural materials? Then why not go for granite!

Granite is a durable stone that creates a clean and modern look. If you want a kitchen that will last a life time, granite is a wonderful investment. It also works flawlessly with other styles and materials.

Have a look at these tips for making your home roar with raw materials.

9. White and pure

Mehrfamilienhaus_H, Fachwerk4 | Architekten BDA Fachwerk4 | Architekten BDA Modern kitchen
Fachwerk4 | Architekten BDA

Fachwerk4 | Architekten BDA
Fachwerk4 | Architekten BDA
Fachwerk4 | Architekten BDA

Perhaps you just want a simple, sleek and minimalist kitchen. In this case, opt for white tones and cupboards and drawers without handles or patterns.

The result? A very clean and soothing environment.

10. Tiling

jaren '30 woning te deurne, studio k studio k Modern kitchen
studio k

studio k
studio k
studio k

Last but not least, you can also opt for a retro kitchen. 

How do you tackle this?

Look at the patterns on the floor of this kitchen. This provides this simple space with that gorgeous retro look, which works in harmony with the modern finishes.

Also have a look at these 7 ideas for improving your kitchen on a budget.

A three-storey house with sandstone cladding and wood trim
Which materials and colours would you use in your kitchen?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks