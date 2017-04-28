Your browser is out-of-date.

9 decor ideas to breathe new life into your home

Leigh Leigh
Verezzi, con3studio con3studio Living room Beige
You don't need an excuse to give your home a boost of vitality and freshness! Even the most beautiful of interior designs needs an updated look and feel every now and then. 

Breathing new life into your home also helps when it comes to welcoming a new season, giving you something to look forward to.

Today at homify, we are going to walk you through some easy and simple ways to refresh your interior design. Your home will be transformed into the perfect lair of panache and relaxation!

1. Accessories

UNIVERS AUX INSPIRATIONS SCANDINAVES & JOLIS OBJETS POUR MAISON POÉTIQUE, SIMPLE & NATURELLE..., Rue de la Déco Rue de la Déco HouseholdAccessories & decoration
While it is true that the rule of less is more is valid, it is also true that some carefully selected accessories can make the atmosphere incredibly pleasant. 

For example, a vase of flowers or a little pot plant can create a bright and stylish environment.

2. Pouf

HOTEL CAL REIET – GUEST HOUSES, Bloomint design Bloomint design Living room
Add a matching ottoman for a playful and relaxing touch to the environment. This can work for kids and adults and creates extra functional sitting space. Perfect for the living room!

3. Cushions and colourful fabrics

Cushions, Sian Elin Sian Elin Living roomAccessories & decoration
This simple solution can be implemented with a charming visual impact. Choose iconic shapes and bright colours, adding pleasing textures to the home.

4. Non-conventional chandelier

Kindergarten / Kita "Haus am Meer" , MJUKA MJUKA Nursery/kid's roomLighting
Why buy a new and expensive chandelier if you can create your own!

Use simple and raw materials to create a striking design, which will refresh the home environment.

This can be a fun DIY project for the whole family.

5. Keep an eye on the blinds

Tende plissè a vetro, Lasciati Tendare Lasciati Tendare Living room
Blinds or curtains can totally enhance an environment so keep an eye on yours. If they are looking grubby, give them a clean. 

Replace them every so often with a new, fresh, bright and stylish alternative. This is an easy way to create a modern environment.

6. Decorating the wall

Home Staging Nordic-Retrò, Venduta a Prima Vista Venduta a Prima Vista Living room
A wall is a great way to introduce some vitality to the environment, giving it a boost of freshness. 

Colours are a simple way to add charm and beauty to the home.

7. Vibrant stools

Ristrutturazione di un appartamento sul lungomare di San Vincenzo (LI), mc2 architettura mc2 architettura Living room
Use your furniture to bring some bright colours to the living areas. Don't you love these funky bar stools?

8. Mediterranean carpets

Verezzi, con3studio con3studio Living room Beige
Carpets are a functional way to reinvigorate an environment. In the winter months, this is cozy and warm while in spring the colours and patterns can add style to the environment.

9. A wooden dose

Reportaje de poboda de Vasver Fotografía con decoración de casa de White & Wood Home., White & Wood Home White & Wood Home Dining roomDressers & sideboards
Wood has an irresistible natural charm that is hard to replace. 

Add a piece of wooden furniture such as a rocking chair, coffee table or bookshelf to the home for an invigorated environment.

Have a look at these tips for integrating wooden elements into the home.

