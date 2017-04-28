Plan for the future with this eco-friendly prefab home

Today, we’re looking to the future and taking a look at an eco-friendly prefab home. What makes this home kind to the environment is the energy-saving technology that's incorporated into the design. This project comes to us from the architects at Polish firm Majchrzak Design Studio.

This prefab home with a gable roof has a dynamic facade. An artistic wood blind design elegantly blends the two levels of the home together. Imagined as a sustainable dream home for a family, this home is a great option for first-time buyers and couples looking for their starter home. Let’s take a look at some of the specifics. We think you’ll find that eco-friendly prefab homes are more than just a trend. They’re a practical and sustainable plan for the future.