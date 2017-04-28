Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Plan for the future with this eco-friendly prefab home

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
Projekty domów - House 10, Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Today, we’re looking to the future and taking a look at an eco-friendly prefab home. What makes this home kind to the environment is the energy-saving technology that's incorporated into the design. This project comes to us from the architects at Polish firm Majchrzak Design Studio.

This prefab home with a gable roof has a dynamic facade. An artistic wood blind design elegantly blends the two levels of the home together. Imagined as a sustainable dream home for a family, this home is a great option for first-time buyers and couples looking for their starter home. Let’s take a look at some of the specifics. We think you’ll find that eco-friendly prefab homes are more than just a trend. They’re a practical and sustainable plan for the future.

First look

Projekty domów - House 10, Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa Modern houses
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa

Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa

The home is compact and petite with a modern edge. Its plaster facade is warmed up with wood that breathes life into the home’s exterior. Horizontal wood forms a Juliette balcony on the second floor and highlights the striking wood blind design that stretches up to the roof.

Bright

Projekty domów - House 10, Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa Modern houses
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa

Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa

Extensive glazing on the home opens it up to the outdoors and lets in light. A double height space creates an atrium inside and true floor to ceiling windows create brightness and light. The wood blinds over the windows create privacy while letting light inside. It also helps to shield the home from the sun which can fade your belongings over time.

Rear facade

Projekty domów - House 10, Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa Modern houses
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa

Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa

Looking at the home from the back, we can see the outdoor spaces around the home that seek to connect it with the landscape. A small deck on the ground floor and a balcony upstairs create opportunities to enjoy fresh air and bring more personality to the home.

Planning to be eco-friendly

Projekty domów - House 10, Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa

Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa

Energy-saving technology is integral to the design of the home. A thickened layer of thermal insulation that regulates the temperature inside the home. Using a heat recovery system, the airflow inside the home is fresh and always the right temperature. These technologies help to reduce the overall energy used to heat and cool the home. 

On the ground floor, there is a central kitchen, dining room, large living room, bathroom, and laundry.

Plans

Projekty domów - House 10, Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa

Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa

Upstairs, there’s two bedrooms and a master with an attached dressing room and bathroom. There’s also an atrium sitting room where you could go for some alone time with a book away from a riotous family on the main floor.

Perfect prefab

Projekty domów - House 10, Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa Modern houses
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa

Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa

At a distance, the home looks warm and cheerful. We hope you enjoyed our look at this eco-friendly prefab! For more prefab home inspiration, check out our feature on a futuristic solar-powered prefab house.

An energy-efficient house with heat recovery system (+ floor plans)
Would you use solar panels in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks