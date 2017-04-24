The log cabin home that's anything but simple

When you think about wooden cabin homes, does your mind drift off and tantalise you with images of a simpler kind of life? Living room open fires, pared back decorating and a warm ambience that is hard to beat are probably the motifs that you are picturing and while this cabin home does encompass all of those, it is anything but simple! Designed by an architect who clearly wanted to play with the idea of luxury and nature coming together in one haven of a home, the finished result is an utterly beguiling wooden palace that really tests your expectations of cabin homes. We can't wait any longer, so come with us now as we show you one of the most surprising properties that we have ever come across!
How beautiful is this home? Seriously! The log walls, pitched roof and charming integrated terrace make this so pretty and it looks perfectly at home amongst the trees. It does have that rustic, simple charm of a traditional cabin house, but just wait until you see inside!
You may have been expecting antler coat hooks and pared back design in this hallway, but what a phenomenal shock! This could be the entrance to a mansion, with all the mirrored storage doors, dramatic wallpaper and that light fixture! Good grief, it's so spacious as well!
Just take a second to really drink this living room in. We've got time. The log walls remind you that this is a cabin home, but that's where the rustic touches end, as this is a veritable show home in terms of all the gorgeous touches and finishes! Amazing lighting, a fireplace that begs to be stared at and wide open space everywhere has made this cabin home incredible!
Spin around in the living room and you see that the kitchen and dining area is just a stone's throw away, which makes us think that this is a home destined for a lot of entertaining. We are staggered by how much light is pouring in as well, as wooden homes can be a little dark, traditionally.
From the outside, this home didn't look enormous, but the sizes of the rooms are just mind-blowing! We are in love with this open kitchen, with both casual and formal dining areas and given how contemporary a lot of the décor is throughout, modern kitchen appliances look right at home and offer a wealth of convenience. Who says that you have to live simply in the woods?
Well, we can definitely imagine catching some serious z's in this bedroom, can't you? Using the sloping roof to maximum effect in combination with the warm ambience that natural wood exudes has crafted a comfortable and stylish suite that offers such relaxation. The modern touches of feature wallpaper and a mirrored desk just add to the whole look too!
This guest room has perhaps gone a little more rural chic, with plaid wallpaper and snug textiles, but it's no less beautiful than the master suite. Warm, inviting and wonderfully comfortable, we don't know if we'd trust ourselves to ever leave, if we were staying here!
Wow! Who would have thought that this wooden home would boast not one, but THREE double bedrooms? We knew that this was a home designed for entertaining and to see that both guests rooms have been decorated to the same high standard as the master suite is such a treat!
Bathrooms are so often overlooked when it comes to design, but not here! It might be a simple and almost minimal aesthetic that is working here, but with some neutral mosaic tiles in place, there is a real sense that every room is considered as equally important, in terms of aesthetics.
There we were assuming that the bathroom only had a shower, but spin around and you find a bathtub too! Not only that, there are dual sinks as well! Our expectations of cabin homes have been totally turned on their heads after seeing this one and we have to say that we are giving serious thought to leaving the city behind!
