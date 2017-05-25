Cottage-style house with contemporary decor

Located in Rockanje, in The Netherlands, this gorgeous villa is a triumph of rural home design and doesn't skimp on the details either! The architects in charge included a double garage, six dormer windows, a sun room and even a spacious veranda, in order to give their client the ultimate dream home and the result is a truly covetable, beautiful and identifiably rural cottage with a contemporary twist, so let's take a closer look!
Is this a contemporary home? Absolutely, but look at how well it sits within a rural location! The monochrome design adds a beautifully fresh and eye-catching element, yet there is a demonstrably cottage aesthetic going on at the same time. What incredible design.
Can you imagine how joyful it would be to come home to this picture perfect scene? Everything about this home is charming, from the long path that leads up to the front door through to the wild flower borders and the wonderfully symmetrical façade. It's just so pretty!
There are garages and then there's this garage! A whole separate block, but still connected to the main property, this double garage is almost a whole home in its own right! With an extra room above the car storage area as well, this is a home that is ready to welcome a lot of guests!
Wow! If the front of this home impressed you, then we know this view will really seal the deal! You can now see just how large and luxurious the sun room is and with a perfectly manicured rear garden in place and a veranda ro enjoy it, this is such a wonderful home, both inside and out!
We couldn't not show you the dormer windows, which have added a huge amount of natural light flow to the inside, as well as extra space! The galvanised finish helps to bed the windows into the roof with a seamless finish and maintains the contemporary look wonderfully.
Stone walls and a modern kitchen are combining beautifully here, to create a rustic meets contemporary rural home vibe. A large island that doubles as a breakfast bar maintains a balance of functional and stylish design and the grey and white scheme just works so well!
We might not have expected a minimalist interior in this home, but it looks fantastic! Maintaining the monochrome look of the façade has created a natural cohesion and by choosing luxury materials, like a velvet sofa, has upped the comfort factor no end! Just look how well the windows frame the view as well!
Who needs a huge amount of furniture when you have such incredible views? The boldly pared back furnishing here has made the garden the real star of the show here and pretty pastel tones have added just enough romantic charm to soften the monochrome structure. Incredible!
For more beautiful home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: This home heats up with an energy-efficient renovation.