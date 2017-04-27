Your browser is out-of-date.

Easy home improvements that take less than an hour

Burlington Residence, Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd. Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd. Modern houses
If you don't have a huge budget to spend on some home improvements, but you want to get as much bang for your buck as possible, while not wasting a whole weekend, we have some amazing ideas for you, right here! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that little changes can make all the difference to the look and feel of your home, but if you don't know where to start, come with us now to find out!

1. Install a new shower head.

BEDFORD RESIDENCE, FLUID LIVING STUDIO FLUID LIVING STUDIO Modern bathroom wall tile,master bath,bathroom,mirror,vanity
FLUID LIVING STUDIO

Throw out that old limescale-clogged shower head and install a new one to make your whole bathroom feel like new! This literally takes a few seconds but you'll love the improved water flow first thing in the morning!

2. Re-caulk the bathtub.

57 Paintbrush Park, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern bathroom Cabinetry,Window,Property,Kitchen sink,Building,Sink,Countertop,Window blind,Drawer,Wood
Sonata Design

We all leave the caulk around the tub to get degraded, but it's so simple to grab a caulking gun and just re-do it! For a pro finish, run a soapy finger along the bead after you've laid it!

3. Add a dimmer switch.

Den Douglas Design Studio Living room Furniture,Property,Table,Building,Blue,Comfort,Couch,Interior design,Curtain,Window
Douglas Design Studio

Don't waste time or money changing up all of your lighting, when you can simply install a dimmer switch and enjoy a whole new ambience! Just make sure you have dimmable bulbs though!

4. Change your curtains.

12 Tommy Prince Road SW, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern living room Brown,Property,Couch,Furniture,Window,Comfort,Building,Shade,Wood,Living room
Sonata Design

This is a great seasonal tip! In winter, you'll want heavy draught-excluding curtains, but when spring comes around, it's time to swap them out for something lighter and more floaty! Instant home revamp!

5. Add a fabulous rug.

Living Room Douglas Design Studio Modern living room Red Property,Window,Couch,Houseplant,Flowerpot,Interior design,Living room,Lighting,Architecture,Picture frame
Douglas Design Studio

Pick a rug, buy it, get it home and unroll it for a total transformation of ANY room! If you keep thinking about changing up your colour scheme, this is a simple and non-permanent way to inject some vibrancy.

6. Swap out a light shade.

Living room Polygon arch&des Modern living room
Polygon arch&amp;des

Polygon arch&amp;des
If your light fixtures have seen better days but the function is still A-Ok, just grab yourself a more exciting shade! A really statement installation will add so much drama to a room.

7. Replace your handles.

Wanita Rd Project, Tango Design Studio Tango Design Studio Modern kitchen Quartz White Cabinetry,Countertop,Property,Window,Kitchen,Fixture,Wood,Home appliance,Building,Lighting
Tango Design Studio

Your kitchen can look like a whole new installation, if you swap out your regular handles for something a little more interesting. We like adding contemporary hardware to traditional cabinets as it creates a really interesting hybrid look.

8. Paint the front door.

homify Scandinavian style houses
homify

Your home can look instantly refreshed and different, if you paint your front door! Choose a bold colour for the biggest impact and think about treating yourself to a new letterbox too!

9. Replace your furnace filter.

Plant room The Chase Architecture Modern garage/shed
The Chase Architecture

We all know that we should be doing this regularly, but when you realise how much more efficiently your home can run, we think you'll make time to actually get around to it!

10. Power-wash the drive!

Burlington Residence Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd. Modern houses brick exterior,foyer with windows,landscape,landscape design,landscape lighting,modern exterior,modern front door,wooden front door
Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd.

It's time to dig the power-washer out of the garage and get to grips with your driveway! We are willing to bet that you've forgotten what colour it originally was, but it will really lift your whole façade!

For more great DIY tips, take a look at this Ideabook: The essential (Canadian) spring cleaning guide.

​15 garden solutions for unpredictable Canadian weather
Are you going to put any of these great ideas to the test?

