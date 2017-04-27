Easy home improvements that take less than an hour

If you don't have a huge budget to spend on some home improvements, but you want to get as much bang for your buck as possible, while not wasting a whole weekend, we have some amazing ideas for you, right here! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that little changes can make all the difference to the look and feel of your home, but if you don't know where to start, come with us now to find out!
Throw out that old limescale-clogged shower head and install a new one to make your whole bathroom feel like new! This literally takes a few seconds but you'll love the improved water flow first thing in the morning!
We all leave the caulk around the tub to get degraded, but it's so simple to grab a caulking gun and just re-do it! For a pro finish, run a soapy finger along the bead after you've laid it!
Don't waste time or money changing up all of your lighting, when you can simply install a dimmer switch and enjoy a whole new ambience! Just make sure you have dimmable bulbs though!
This is a great seasonal tip! In winter, you'll want heavy draught-excluding curtains, but when spring comes around, it's time to swap them out for something lighter and more floaty! Instant home revamp!
Pick a rug, buy it, get it home and unroll it for a total transformation of ANY room! If you keep thinking about changing up your colour scheme, this is a simple and non-permanent way to inject some vibrancy.
If your light fixtures have seen better days but the function is still A-Ok, just grab yourself a more exciting shade! A really statement installation will add so much drama to a room.
Your kitchen can look like a whole new installation, if you swap out your regular handles for something a little more interesting. We like adding contemporary hardware to traditional cabinets as it creates a really interesting hybrid look.
Your home can look instantly refreshed and different, if you paint your front door! Choose a bold colour for the biggest impact and think about treating yourself to a new letterbox too!
We all know that we should be doing this regularly, but when you realise how much more efficiently your home can run, we think you'll make time to actually get around to it!
It's time to dig the power-washer out of the garage and get to grips with your driveway! We are willing to bet that you've forgotten what colour it originally was, but it will really lift your whole façade!
