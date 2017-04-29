This glamourous Calgary home is in the heart of Harmony

Go West of Calgary and you’ll find Harmony. It’s a new suburb envisioned as a 3,500-home village community. Today we’re visiting this glamourous Calgary home in the heart of Harmony. It was built by Broadview Homes and given the finishing touch by the interior designers and decorators at Sonata Designs.
This custom show home built in 2016 shows us the future of luxury family living. We’ll see chic, bright interiors in a muted colour palette that features dove grey and cream. Evocative shapes and textures make this home a sensuous escape. It’s easy to live a life in harmony when your home is as spacious and tranquil as this! Let’s start our tour now and get a closer look.
A high, sloping ceiling gives this room a sense of airiness and light. The fireplace without a mantle is a modern addition and the stone tiles line the chimney up to the ceiling. We love the crystal lampshade and circular artwork on the far wall. Shades of grey and cream dominate the look, while the lovely butter-yellow sofa livens up the room. Quirky decor pieces on the coffee table bring personality into the space.
This dining space features an incredible hanging light fixture that puts a modern spin on a classic chandelier. Retro and vintage-inspired pieces like the candlesticks and red velvet dining chairs bring a glamorous and unique feel to the room. Fabric blinds on the windows soften the room and help set the tone for an elegant dining experience.
The kitchen has a double height ceiling above and a wall replete with window to bring in light. On the far wall, an enormous stove hood climbs to the ceiling. A pair of imposing cabinets looms high above, giving the kitchen a sense of serene gravitas. In the centre of the kitchen, there’s a tiered island that connects counter space to dining space. There’s a curvy bench tucked beneath the breakfast bar tier of the island. A grey backsplash with a shining finish completes the look of this bright and spacious kitchen.
An exposed brick wall gives the kitchen a trendy and urban look. It plays well with the stainless steel appliances and fixtures with brushed nickel finish. We love the pendant lights above the kitchen island with their black steel finish. They look like they could be used in a London underground station circa 1890. The hardwood, stainless steel, and brick all come together to give this glamourous kitchen an exciting industrial edge.
A rich dark wood feature wall brings a grounded earthy energy to the room to set the tone for relaxation. Coffee and cream coloured curtains and faux fur on the bed bring soft textures and invite you to unwind. This elegant, modern bedroom is cozy enough to keep you warm on cold winter nights. We love the gold table lamps on either side of the bed!
This flex room is furnished to be a sophisticated home office. Books and framed photos are arranged smartly on the heavy wooden desk. This looks like a sophisticated place to snatch a few hours of work away from the rest of the home. The ornate wallpaper gives the room a touch of personality. We’d love to see this flex live up to its full potential for the family who lives here. It could be a separate media room for kids, a yoga studio, or a reading room.
We’re ending our tour in the basement where a tiny kitchen, wine cellar, pool table (not pictured) and living room set create a secret escape. Gold and velvet combine to create a funky statement. The glass-walled wine cellar commands attention like a work of art. We hope you enjoyed our tour of this glamourous Calgary home!
Want more Canadian home inspiration? Check out our feature on the Toronto pool house with midcentury style.