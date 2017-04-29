This glamourous Calgary home is in the heart of Harmony

Go West of Calgary and you’ll find Harmony. It’s a new suburb envisioned as a 3,500-home village community. Today we’re visiting this glamourous Calgary home in the heart of Harmony. It was built by Broadview Homes and given the finishing touch by the interior designers and decorators at Sonata Designs.

This custom show home built in 2016 shows us the future of luxury family living. We’ll see chic, bright interiors in a muted colour palette that features dove grey and cream. Evocative shapes and textures make this home a sensuous escape. It’s easy to live a life in harmony when your home is as spacious and tranquil as this! Let’s start our tour now and get a closer look.