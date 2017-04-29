Your browser is out-of-date.

13 rustic dining rooms that naturally delight

Leigh Leigh
homify Rustic style dining room
If you're after a dining space that makes it feel like your family are nestled around a campfire or among the fresh air, trees and nature every time you sit down for a meal, then rustic is the way to go!

rustic dining room works in harmony with so many types of dining rooms too! Think formal, quaint, laid-back or modern!

Today, we are going to inspire you with 13 rustic dining rooms ad show you just how connected to nature you can be with the right accessories, furniture and decor!

1. Natural elements

RESIDÊNCIA JRA, MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA Rustic style dining room
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA

MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA

For a rustic dining room, choose natural materials that connect it to the outdoors.

Have a look at these tips for making your home roar with raw materials.

2. Let the light in

homify Rustic style dining room Engineered Wood
homify

homify
homify
homify

Utilize the views around your dining room by installing large glass windows and doors. Let the sunshine flow into the interior space, warming it up and creating a naturally cozy environment.

3. Opt for wood

Departamento en La Cuesta , Interiores B.AP Interiores B.AP Rustic style dining room Wood Blue
Interiores B.AP

Interiores B.AP
Interiores B.AP
Interiores B.AP

If you prefer a more simple and minimalist look and feel, opt for a simple wooden dining room table. Wood is all you need for a welcoming environment.

4. Rustic decor

KUTA HOME, Kuta Home Kuta Home Rustic style dining room
Kuta Home

Kuta Home
Kuta Home
Kuta Home

Use lamps, pot plants, clay sculptures and chunky vases as well as earthy-coloured cushions to create a rustic dining room and living space.

5. Enhance with lighting

Haras CK, Gláucia Britto Gláucia Britto Rustic style dining room
Gláucia Britto

Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto

Use lamps and LED lights to illuminate the rustic details of your dining room.

6. A simple vase of flowers

Alpine Interiors 2, FVDB Photography FVDB Photography Rustic style dining room
FVDB Photography

FVDB Photography
FVDB Photography
FVDB Photography

Sometimes it's all you need!

7. Shelving

Departamento en La Cuesta , Interiores B.AP Interiores B.AP Rustic style dining room Wood Blue
Interiores B.AP

Interiores B.AP
Interiores B.AP
Interiores B.AP

Utilize storage in your dining room so that you can have cutlery, crockery and utensils at hand whenever you host an impromptu dinner party!

Keeping your beautiful cutlery, crockery and utensils on display will add to the rustic look and feel of the dining space.

8. A stone wall

Réhabilitation d'une bâtisse ancienne, Agence boÔbo Agence boÔbo Rustic style dining room
Agence boÔbo

Agence boÔbo
Agence boÔbo
Agence boÔbo

Simple and cost-effective, a stone wall can become the focal point of a rustic dining room.

Have a look at these 15 stone walls perfect for your home (and easy to copy!)

9. A fireplace

Storica cascina trasformata in moderna country house, Fabio Carria Fabio Carria Rustic style dining room
Fabio Carria

Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Hearty, warm and functional, this is the ideal feature of a rustic dining area.

10. Have some fun

homify Rustic style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

You can afford to get a little quirky with rustic decor, creating a very unique dining room!

11. Wooden floors

RECUPERO RUDERE CAMPESTRE, RI-NOVO RI-NOVO KitchenTables & chairs
RI-NOVO

RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO

Another must for a homely dining room that oozes rustic elegance.

12. Benches

Prywatny apartament w Limone (Piemonte Włochy), Bosc Vej s.r.l. Bosc Vej s.r.l. Rustic style dining room
Bosc Vej s.r.l.

Bosc Vej s.r.l.
Bosc Vej s.r.l.
Bosc Vej s.r.l.

Add a wooden bench or two to the dining room table rather than standard chairs for a more country-style look and feel.

13. Make the most of table decor

Дом, Николай Карачев Николай Карачев Rustic style dining room
Николай Карачев

Николай Карачев
Николай Карачев
Николай Карачев

Your napkins, condiments and place mats should all enhance your rustic dining area!

Have a look at this rustic house soars with alpine charm for more inspiration.

9 decor ideas to breathe new life into your home
Would you opt for a rustic dining room?

