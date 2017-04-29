13 rustic dining rooms that naturally delight

If you're after a dining space that makes it feel like your family are nestled around a campfire or among the fresh air, trees and nature every time you sit down for a meal, then rustic is the way to go!

A rustic dining room works in harmony with so many types of dining rooms too! Think formal, quaint, laid-back or modern!

Today, we are going to inspire you with 13 rustic dining rooms ad show you just how connected to nature you can be with the right accessories, furniture and decor!