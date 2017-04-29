Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Decor ideas for small kitchens

Leigh Leigh
Rationalism in Japanese​, Yurii Hrytsenko Yurii Hrytsenko Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Today we are going to get a little inspiration for Italian design, looking at some tasty, daring and different ideas for the kitchen.

These 15 small but trendy kitchens are all Italian in style and design. They will provide you with an overview of the finest kitchens that optimize available space and create a very comfortable yet stylish interior design.

These kitchens feature everything from Scandinavian style to total white design or industrial chic to eclectic charm. With materials such as wood and marble, these designers will inspire today!

1. Blackboard

FRN2, Och_Ach_Concept Och_Ach_Concept Kitchen
Och_Ach_Concept

Och_Ach_Concept
Och_Ach_Concept
Och_Ach_Concept

A blackboard makes a kitchen look trendy as well as functional and fun!

2. Playing with pastels

Casa CA, Studio Associato 3813 Studio Associato 3813 Kitchen
Studio Associato 3813

Studio Associato 3813
Studio Associato 3813
Studio Associato 3813

Functional and compact, this kitchen features a kitchen island surrounded by a beautiful combination of pastel shades. This brings everything together in perfect harmony.

Have a look at these kitchen islands to treasure for inspiration.

3. Glossy surfaces with dark wood

Attico in centro a Milano, D3 Architetti Associati D3 Architetti Associati Kitchen
D3 Architetti Associati

D3 Architetti Associati
D3 Architetti Associati
D3 Architetti Associati

By switching the matte appearance to a rough dark wood, we get a range of beautiful textures that creates a modern and warm environment.

4. Crispy white

Attico quartiere ostiense, zona gazometro - Roma, Formaementis Formaementis Kitchen
Formaementis

Formaementis
Formaementis
Formaementis

A total white kitchen can be very versatile and ultramodern, especially when combined with light wooden floors.

5. With a sliding door

Una Stanza in più, Architetto Alberto Colella Architetto Alberto Colella Modern kitchen
Architetto Alberto Colella

Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella

If you want to separate a small kitchen while maximizing space, opt for a transparent glass door. This is a smart and stylish solution for an open space.

6. Scandinavian

Apartment - Via Crespi - Milano, Fabio Azzolina Architetto Fabio Azzolina Architetto Kitchen
Fabio Azzolina Architetto

Fabio Azzolina Architetto
Fabio Azzolina Architetto
Fabio Azzolina Architetto

Small, but absolutely charming, this bright Scandinavian kitchen proves that you don't have to have a very large kitchen.

The wicker chairs, plants and chandelier are the extra touch needed for a trendy environment.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Well-structured

Rationalism in Japanese​, Yurii Hrytsenko Yurii Hrytsenko Kitchen
Yurii Hrytsenko

Yurii Hrytsenko
Yurii Hrytsenko
Yurii Hrytsenko

The arrangement of furniture and equipment in this kitchen is very simple but very effective.

The oven has been installed on the outside of the kitchen counters, creating freedom of movement.

Wood and white work together in harmony in this modern oasis.

8. Clever colours

WR House, Renata Matos Arquitetura & Business Renata Matos Arquitetura & Business Kitchen
Renata Matos Arquitetura &amp; Business

WR House

Renata Matos Arquitetura & Business
Renata Matos Arquitetura &amp; Business
Renata Matos Arquitetura & Business

An explosion of colour creates a wonderful ambiance in this little kitchen. The blue kitchen island also doubles up as a dining table, while the spotlights add an attractive touch to the environment.

Don't be afraid to play with colour and lighting for a unique look and feel!

10. Kitchen in recess

Appartamento in vendita a Lesa, Boite Maison Boite Maison Modern kitchen
Boite Maison

Boite Maison
Boite Maison
Boite Maison

This is a creative idea that appeals to the eclectic souls and not just because of the pattern on the floor! The kitchen flows into the living space in an open plan design, creating a very aesthetically appealing look and feel.

11. Stylish u-shape

CESCOLINA SUI NAVIGLI, NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN Industrial style kitchen
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

This u-shape design conforms to the interior trends that optimize space. The white and grey hexagonal floors tiles and glossy furniture are very pretty!

12. Effect of industrial stone

...a casa di Luca, Cucine e Design Cucine e Design Industrial style kitchen
Cucine e Design

Cucine e Design
Cucine e Design
Cucine e Design

This small but well-organized kitchen is very special because of the beautiful stone floor and industrial accents in the form of the hanging lights.

13. Pop art colours and patterns

PRIVATE APARTMENT_MNG, cristianavannini | arc cristianavannini | arc Kitchen
cristianavannini | arc

cristianavannini | arc
cristianavannini | arc
cristianavannini | arc

You may need a little bit of courage to go for such a bold colour, but if you have the guts, the result is flawless!

14. Marble is back

Appartamento su Vena Mazzarini, GHINELLI ARCHITETTURA GHINELLI ARCHITETTURA Kitchen
GHINELLI ARCHITETTURA

GHINELLI ARCHITETTURA
GHINELLI ARCHITETTURA
GHINELLI ARCHITETTURA

Marble is back in fashion with a vengeance, bringing a classic touch to a modern cooking space.

15. New age

OSTIENSE FLAT, Mohamed Keilani Interiors Mohamed Keilani Interiors Industrial style kitchen
Mohamed Keilani Interiors

Mohamed Keilani Interiors
Mohamed Keilani Interiors
Mohamed Keilani Interiors

This unconventional kitchen features a mix of materials that makes for a very visually appealing space. You'll also notice how sunlight streams in, creating a light and bright atmosphere.

If you can opt for large windows in your kitchen for an abundance of sunshine!

Also have a look at these 6 tips for redecorating your kitchen

Oops! How not to embarrass guests who use your bathroom
Which kitchen would you choose for your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks