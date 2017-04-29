Decor ideas for small kitchens

Today we are going to get a little inspiration for Italian design, looking at some tasty, daring and different ideas for the kitchen.

These 15 small but trendy kitchens are all Italian in style and design. They will provide you with an overview of the finest kitchens that optimize available space and create a very comfortable yet stylish interior design.

These kitchens feature everything from Scandinavian style to total white design or industrial chic to eclectic charm. With materials such as wood and marble, these designers will inspire today!