Three energy-saving houses to warm your soul

Wooden homes always warm the soul, showing us just how cozy and comfortable savvy architecture can be.
To prove it to you, we've put together three wooden homes today that are unique, functional and appealing. All designed by architects Pracownia Projektowa Archipelag, these homes will make us feel like we should pack up our bags and escape to the country-side!
Are you ready to have your soul warmed?
Let's take a look!
This wooden home features a mix of materials including wood, stone and glass, which makes for a very rustic, earthy and warm look and feel.
The large glass windows and doors allow for a wonderful connection between the interior and exterior spaces, while the front of the home features a spacious terrace.
Don't you just want to cuddle up inside this home?
From this angle, we can see how the terrace features sun loungers as well as a table and chairs for relaxing outside and enjoying the fresh air and sunshine.
The windows in the roof allow natural light to flow into the interior space while large glass windows and doors create a wonderful flow between interior and exterior spaces.
Do you see how the grey tiled roof complements the stone and wooden walls?
This home features a more modern design with smooth white walls and wooden cladding, which adds an earthy touch.
The front garden completely enhances the refreshing and subtle facade. The flower bed adds some colour and charm while the smooth lawns and carefully selected trees bring natural beauty to the exterior look and feel.
The home spills out onto a spacious wooden terrace at the back of the house, with a covering. This extends the living area outdoors and creates the perfect area for relaxing in the shade!
Wood is a great material for terrace flooring. It lasts in all weather conditions with the right varnish and looks beautiful, warm and homely too!
This home features sharper lines and cleaner finishes, with a wonderful contrast between grey, white and wood.
Once again, we can see how natural light plays a role. Windows in the roof ensure that this home is light and bright throughout the day!
A pot plant is positioned next to the wooden front door, creating a very warm and welcoming entrance. Remember that this is the first impression that people will get of your home so a splash of colour and a touch of charm goes a very long way.
This home also features a gorgeous terrace at the back of the home with outdoor sofas, a dining area and sun loungers for relaxing with a good book or having an afternoon nap.
When it comes to a small home, utilizing the outdoor space is key. It makes the home feel that much more spacious!
