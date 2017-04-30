Renovated cottage-style house

Today, we are going to explore a beautiful farmhouse that was renovated with charm and sass.

A project by designers and owners NOELIA ÜNIK DESIGNS, this home in San Antonio is both cozy and quirky. The owners did all the remodelling and to decorate and sell in record time. It features a colourful front door, high quality furniture and earthy tones that envelope the residents as well as visitors, friends and family in warmth and homeliness.

As you explore this farmhouse, we hope that you learn a few tips and tricks for your own home!