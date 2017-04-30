Renovated cottage-style house

Today, we are going to explore a beautiful farmhouse that was renovated with charm and sass.
A project by designers and owners NOELIA ÜNIK DESIGNS, this home in San Antonio is both cozy and quirky. The owners did all the remodelling and to
decorate and sell in record time. It features a colourful front door, high quality furniture and earthy tones that envelope the residents as well as visitors, friends and family in warmth and homeliness.
As you explore this farmhouse, we hope that you learn a few tips and tricks for your own home!
The little farmhouse is a beautifully traditional shape with grey cladding, dark blue shutters and white finishes. The wrap-around porch adds a very quaint and nostalgic touch to the exterior look and feel.
The home features a double garage, where cars, bicycles and other items can be stored neatly out of sight. This keeps the outside of the home looking very simple and beautiful.
A paved path leads up to the front door, while a flower bed decorates the perimetre of the home. A small garden can make a huge difference to the exterior design.
The entrance to the home is simply stunning with a bright yellow door! The cheerful tones make for a very welcoming first impression.
The entrance also features classic lanterns on the wall, lighting up this space in the evening.
Don't you love the pretty piece of decor on the wall, which displays the number of the house?
The inside of the home features wooden floors and light walls – a great foundation for an interior design. The wooden floors create warmth and harmony while the light walls are modern and refreshing.
The living room works in harmony with the rest of the home, but is subtly separated by rustic wooden doors that slide open or closed.
This creates a wonderful flow between rooms, but provides privacy if need be.
The kitchen is also designed in an open plan format, but features a very grand granite kitchen island, keeping it slightly separate from the rest of the living space.
The kitchen island is furnished with small wooden bar stools, giving the family a casual place to sit and relax over a cup of coffee or tea while the chef is busy in the kitchen.
The designers have used the space very well, while ensuring that this area of the home receives plenty of light and features more than enough storage.
This little living area is smaller than the one we explored earlier on and is perfect for relaxing with a good book or having an afternoon nap. The other living room is better for entertaining!
Do you see how functional items such as a rug and cushions bring style and comfort to the environment?
Tip: Add the initials of your family's names to the walls for a funky design!
Lastly, we come to the bathroom with its cool grey walls and modern white finishes. The sink is made of white marble, bringing a luxurious touch to the space.
A bathroom is meant to feel serene and peaceful, which is why cool colours like these ones can be so beneficial. A mirror is also imperative, making the room feel bigger while giving residents a chance to see what they look like while they apply their make-up or brush their teeth.
Tip: Add a pot plant or vase of flowers to the bathroom for a natural touch of decor.
